Top Texas Tech Target Sets Commitment Date
After a calm two weeks for Texas Tech, they hope to make headlines yet again on the recruiting trail.
One of their top remaining targets left available in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Chase Campbell, has set his commitment date for July 22nd. He was originally set to announce on July 14th, and after pushing the date back, he feels confident in announcing his decision now.
The Red Raiders already have three commitments in the month of July, headlines by five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, and are looking to add to that number, and push their 2026 class into the top-25.
Attracting Top Talent
Texas Tech seemingly came out of no where this recruiting cycle. Starting in the transfer portal, recruiting the number one class, and now carrying it over into high school recruiting, the Red Raiders have been called a "Sleeping Giant" by many.
Reports say the Red Raiders have spent nearly $28 million on NIL between their current roster, and for high school commits, and Chase Campbell, who is ranked as the number eight receiver in the country, could add to that.
Campbell has been viewed as one of the fastest receivers in the 2026 cycle, using his success in track where he ran a 22.25 in the 200 meter and was apart of a regional qualifying relay, to his advantage.
In the 2026 cycle, the Red Raiders have one wide receiver commit, Imari Jehiel, a three-star from Forney, Texas. Campbell, should he commit to being in Lubbock, will be an instant boost to their wide receiver room, and their team ranking.