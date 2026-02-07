Mia Williams Goes Off in Texas Tech Softball’s Three Wins at McNeese

The No. 1/2 Texas Tech Red Raiders are off to a blazing 3-0 start after sweeping McNeese, North Texas, and Louisiana Monroe at the Twisted Vines Bayou Bash in Lake Charles, La.

Texas Tech outscored their opponents 36-6 in 15 innings with each game ended after five innings.

Leading the way at the plate in the first three games was first-year Red Raider Mia Williams. A transfer from Florida, Williams collected nine runs batted in. She was 6-for-9 with three doubles and two home runs. She also scored six runs.

The junior second baseman impressed in her debut against the Cowgirls, going 3-for-3 with with four RBIs, two doubles and a home run. She was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored against the Mean Green and added one more hit and three RBIs against the Warhawks.

Through three games, Williams is batting .667, slugging 1.667, and has an on-base percentage of .636.

Mia Williams just absolutely crushed a ball dead center field.



I mean, smoked it. Obliterated.



⬇️3⃣ | Tech - 3, UNT - 0 pic.twitter.com/5dQGHYwzWc — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 6, 2026

Red Raiders Crush Cowgirls

Texas Tech finished with 13 hits, 13 runs and 13 RBIs in 13-3 win over the McNeese in the season opener.

Senior pitcher NiJaree Canady picked up the victory in the circle. She allowed one run on three hits, struck out three and walked four across 4.0 innings. Desirae Spearman and Kaitlyn Terry split the final inning to secure the victory.

Guns up for another dub👆 pic.twitter.com/vpZPv92tvB — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 6, 2026

Sophomore shortstop Hailey Toney also went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in the contest with a pair of singles and a three-run homer in the first inning.

Taylor Pannell and Mihyia Davis each had two hits.

Lefty Pitchers Dazzle on Day 2

Sophomore Samantha Lincoln and Terry each pitched complete-game gems on Friday.

Lincoln finished with a line of 5.0 innings, seven strikeouts, three hits, and just two earned runs against North Texas. Terry threw 5.0 innings against ULM and also posted seven strikeouts while allowing just one earned run on one hit.

Texas Tech beat UNT 10-2 and then shelled ULM 13-1.

Canady, Lagi Quiroga, and Jasmyn Burns each homered on Friday. Canady launched a grand slam against UNT, and then Quiroga's two-run homer walked the Red Raiders off via the run-rule. Burns first long ball of the season was a line drive over the left field fence against ULM.

Quiroga, a transfer from California, finished the day 4-for-6 with four RBIs and a home run.

The Red Raiders left Lake Charles with more home runs (8) than strikeouts (5).

Up next is a trip to College Station for three games against No. 11 Texas A&M, Providence and Bryant over the next two days.

How to Watch No.1/2 Texas Tech at No. 11 Texas A&M

When: Saturday, Feb. 7

Saturday, Feb. 7 Where: Davis Diamond, College Station, Texas

Davis Diamond, College Station, Texas Time: 4:30 p.m. CST

4:30 p.m. CST Watch: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Listen: 12th Man

