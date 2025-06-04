HOW TO WATCH: No. 12 Texas Tech vs No. 6 Texas in Women's College World Series Championship
No. 12 Texas Tech looks to continue its magical run in the Women's College World Series tonight, with a championship matchup against No. 6 Texas. The Red Raiders and Longhorns will clash in a best-of-three series that will determine the 2025 National Champion.
- Who: No. 12 Texas Tech vs No. 6 Texas
- When: Wednesday, June 4 at 7 pm CT
- Where: Devon Park (Oklahoma City)
- Channel: ESPN
Texas Tech arrives at the championship following a thrilling victory over Oklahoma on Monday night. It looked like the Red Raiders were going to cruise to a comfortable 2-0 win until Abigale Dayton smashed a two-run home run in the top of the 7th to tie the game late. But Texas Tech simply wouldn't be denied, as Mihyia Davis hit a single, Hailey Toney hit a double, and Lauren Allred finished it off with an RBI sacrifice fly to give the Red Raiders a 3-2 victory.
The Red Raiders and Longhorns will now clash in the final round, with both schools looking for their first national championship in program history.
