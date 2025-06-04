Red Raider Review

HOW TO WATCH: No. 12 Texas Tech vs No. 6 Texas in Women's College World Series Championship

The Red Raiders and Longhorns are set to clash in the Women's College World Series Championship.

of the Women's College World Series softball game between the Texas Tech Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Monday, June, 2, 2025.
No. 12 Texas Tech looks to continue its magical run in the Women's College World Series tonight, with a championship matchup against No. 6 Texas. The Red Raiders and Longhorns will clash in a best-of-three series that will determine the 2025 National Champion.

  • Who: No. 12 Texas Tech vs No. 6 Texas
  • When: Wednesday, June 4 at 7 pm CT
  • Where: Devon Park (Oklahoma City)
  • Channel: ESPN

Texas Tech arrives at the championship following a thrilling victory over Oklahoma on Monday night. It looked like the Red Raiders were going to cruise to a comfortable 2-0 win until Abigale Dayton smashed a two-run home run in the top of the 7th to tie the game late. But Texas Tech simply wouldn't be denied, as Mihyia Davis hit a single, Hailey Toney hit a double, and Lauren Allred finished it off with an RBI sacrifice fly to give the Red Raiders a 3-2 victory.

The Red Raiders and Longhorns will now clash in the final round, with both schools looking for their first national championship in program history.

