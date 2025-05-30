Big 12 Championship within reach as Texas Tech leans into NIL and transfer portal
The Texas Tech football program heads into the 2025-26 season loaded with talent. They used a revitalized name, image, and likeness (NIL) approach to match a renewed aggression in the transfer portal. Coupling NIL with that approach allowed Tech to secure commitments from 21 total players in the portal. The class was ranked No. 1 nationally by On3, and second, respectively, by 247Sports and ESPN. This class, added to an 8-5 team that made a bowl game, has folks excited in Lubbock.
With two stud running backs in J'Koby Williams and USC transfer Quinten Joyner, the Red Raiders will have the ability to control the clock and wear down opposing lines. Couple that with the veteran leadership of returning quarterback Behren Morton, who has a legitimate Biletnikoff Award candidate to throw to in Micah Hudson, and you have an offense that can win some big games. But we all know that offense alone cannot win games. Which brings us to the strength of this Tech team.
The Red Raiders' defense is full of talent along the defensive line. That unit is led by a potential first-round NFL Draft pick in former Stanford EDGE David Bailey. Bailey will not be alone in wreaking havoc in offensive backfields. He's joined by Romello Height, who is another high-upside transfer coming to Tech via Georgia Tech. The Tech defense has been predicted as a truly elite unit that may compete statistically with juggernaut units from Ohio State, Clemson, Texas, and Michigan.
If the defense is nearly as good as predicted, the Red Raider offense will not have to go back to the "Air Raid" days. They will merely need to control clock, score some points, and mitigate turnovers. Winning the field position game and letting their defense put pressure on opposing offenses will be more than enough on most Saturdays. This team is a legitimate Big 12 title contender, and with the expanded playoff format, has a real shot at making the College Football Playoff. Exciting times could be ahead for the Red Raider faithful.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech receives favorable odds to win National Championship
The time is now: Texas Tech eyes Big 12 title and national relevance
ESPN's Big 12 rankings revealed: How all 16 teams stack up
ESPN analyst views Texas Tech as one of top jobs in the country