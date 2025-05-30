Texas Tech offers No. 1 player in the nation
The Red Raiders are after the top prospect in the nation. On Thursday, five-star edge rusher LaDamion Guyton announced that he had officially received an offer from Texas Tech.
The 6-3, 240-pound prospect out of Georgia is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class according to On3. He currently holds over 20 offers from some of the top programs around the country, including Alabama, Georgia Florida, Oregon, and LSU.
Along with having a strong NIL program and some of the best facilities in the country, Texas Tech has an opportunity to make an impression on Guyton in other ways as well. With two elite edge rushers in David Bailey and Romello Height in Lubbock, Guyton will have the opportunity to see what's possible from a production and NFL Draft standpoint. Bailey is already being projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Height could easily work himself into an early pick as well.
With Texas Tech starting to gain attention for its massive investment in the 2025 roster, it's critical that the Red Raiders find a way to make it pay off... especially with guys like Guyton watching.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech receives favorable odds to win National Championship
The time is now: Texas Tech eyes Big 12 title and national relevance
ESPN's Big 12 rankings revealed: How all 16 teams stack up
ESPN analyst views Texas Tech as one of top jobs in the country