No. 17 Texas Tech Lady Raiders Set for Big 12 Clash With Kansas State in Lubbock

Perfection is rare in college basketball, but the No. 17 Texas Tech Lady Raiders are making it feel routine.

As of Thursday afternoon, Texas Tech stood alone as the only team in the nation with 19 wins. They are also one of just three undefeated teams left in Division I, joining Vanderbilt and UConn in an exclusive national conversation.

With their recent win over Houston, the Lady Raiders matched a program-record 19-game single-season win streak. It's a mark that dates back to the iconic 1992–93 national championship season. On Saturday at 1 p.m. inside United Supermarkets Arena, Texas Tech has a chance to move beyond history and create a new standard.

Big 12 Stakes Continue to Rise in the Box of Texas Tech

Conference play has only added to the magnitude of this run. Texas Tech’s 6-0 start in Big 12 action is its best since the 2000–01 season. A win against Kansas State would push the Lady Raiders to 7-0 in league play for the first time since the 1995–96 season.

Students, let's pack the USA for our home doubleheader this Saturday 🔊



Be at @LadyRaiderWBB, get early entry into @TexasTechMBB! pic.twitter.com/pGLCXxzUiI — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) January 15, 2026

While national rankings continue to climb, the focus inside the program remains fixed on maintaining control of the Big 12 race. Every game now carries postseason implications, and Saturday’s matchup represents another critical checkpoint in an already historic season.

Kansas State arrives in Lubbock with a reputation as one of Texas Tech’s most difficult matchups. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 31-17 and have won the last three meetings, including a 77-57 victory last season in Manhattan. For the Lady Raiders, this game is about more than protecting an undefeated record.

The Wildcats enter at 9-9 overall and 2-3 in Big 12 play, bringing wins over SMU, Creighton, No. 13 Ole Miss, and Cincinnati. Recent losses to Utah, West Virginia, and TCU have not diminished Kansas State’s ability to challenge elite opponents.

Senior Denae Fritz has been central to Texas Tech’s surge. Over the last four games, Fritz is averaging 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 61.1 percent from three-point range. During that stretch, she has added five blocks, six assists, 11 made three-pointers, and 13 steals.

Defense Fuels Made the Perfect Run

Since Big 12 play began, the players she has guarded are averaging just 1.8 points per game, down from 14.2 entering conference action. Fritz’s two-way presence has become a defining feature of Tech’s identity.

Texas Tech’s undefeated record has been built on elite defense. The Lady Raiders rank 13th nationally and second in the Big 12 by allowing just 53.6 points per game. Opponents are shooting only 33.1 percent from the field and 23.7 percent from three-point range, both ranking sixth nationally.

Texas Tech's Denae Fritz looks to score against Houston during a Big 12 Conference women's basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tech averages 5.7 blocks per game and forces 20.68 turnovers per contest. The Lady Raiders have posted eight or more blocks in three of their last four games, including a season-high 11 against Arizona, eight against Cincinnati, and seven against Houston.

The clear bag policy will be enforced. The game also features the “Battle of the Halls” theme, with the first 1,000 fans receiving Lady Raider bucket hats. Students attending will receive early entry to the men’s game against BYU later that evening.

More from Texas Tech on SI