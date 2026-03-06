March basketball has a way of turning comfort into chaos in the blink of an eye. On Thursday afternoon at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders women’s basketball team experienced exactly how quickly a postseason game can unravel. What began as a confident march toward the quarterfinals ended as one of the most shocking collapses of the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Kansas State Run Flips Texas Tech Lady Raiders Big 12 Tournament Game

In their second-round matchup, the No. 5 seed Texas Tech Lady Raiders appeared firmly in control against the No. 12 seed Kansas State Wildcats women’s basketball. With a double-digit lead late in the fourth quarter, everything pointed toward a routine victory.

Instead, the final minutes flipped the entire script. Kansas State delivered a 21–0 run to close the game, turning a comfortable Texas Tech advantage into a 58–51 upset. And that sent the Wildcats forward and abruptly ended the Lady Raiders’ tournament run.

For nearly three and a half quarters, Texas Tech looked like the stronger team. But the final eight minutes became a nightmare scenario that left players, coaches, and fans stunned. With 7:43 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Texas Tech seemed to have everything under control.

A layup from Snudda Collins pushed the Lady Raiders’ lead to 51–37, giving them a comfortable 14-point cushion. At that moment, Texas Tech appeared to be firmly on track for a quarterfinal appearance.

Over the final 7:43 of the game, the Lady Raiders failed to score a single point. The drought proved devastating. Texas Tech missed its final 13 field goal attempts and committed several costly turnovers as Kansas State tightened the defensive pressure.

Kansas State began chipping away at the lead, stringing together baskets while its defense refused to give the Lady Raiders any breathing room. A quick 11–0 run brought the score to 51–48 with 5:14 remaining, and suddenly the tension inside the T-Mobile Center was impossible to ignore.

The Wildcats finished their rally with a 21–0 run that turned a 14-point deficit into a seven-point victory. When the final buzzer sounded, the scoreboard read 58–51, leaving Texas Tech staring at a stunning postseason exit.

Texas Tech's Key Performers and Season Storylines

The heartbreak of the result becomes even more striking when considering how well Texas Tech played through the first three quarters. Texas Tech dominated the first quarter, building a commanding 21–9 lead. A strong 9–0 run to close the period helped establish control early, as the Lady Raiders forced seven Kansas State turnovers and limited the Wildcats to just 36.4 percent shooting.

Kansas State's Aniya Foy sparked a small comeback effort, scoring six points during the period. At one point, the Wildcats used a 10–0 run to cut the deficit to just two points.

Even with that surge, Texas Tech remained composed. Maupin delivered a crucial moment just before halftime, knocking down a three-pointer that pushed the Lady Raiders ahead 34–29 as the teams headed to the locker room. Despite committing six turnovers in the quarter compared to Kansas State’s one, Texas Tech still held the advantage.

The third quarter continued to follow the same pattern. Texas Tech’s defense returned to its earlier form, keeping the Wildcats at a distance and preventing any major momentum shift. By the end of the third period, the Lady Raiders had rebuilt their lead to double digits at 47–37.

At that point, the game appeared to be firmly in Texas Tech’s hands. Few inside the arena could have predicted what was about to unfold in the final minutes.

Before the late-game collapse overshadowed everything, several Texas Tech players delivered solid individual performances.

Snudda Collins led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 12 points, providing steady offense throughout much of the contest. Nunez exploded for nine points in the opening quarter while shooting a perfect 3-of-3 from the floor.

Texas Tech relied on its consistent starting lineup of Nunez, Maupin, Fritz, Bristow, and Sanogo, a group that was making its 31st start together during the season. The loss also continued a frustrating trend for Texas Tech during the 2025–2026 season.

Kansas State had already beaten the Lady Raiders once earlier in the year, handing Texas Tech its first loss after an incredible 19–0 start.

