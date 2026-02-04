Texas Tech Tennis Freshman Kseniia Logvin Earns Big 12 Player of the Week Honors

Texas Tech tennis has found its newest rising star, and the Big 12 has taken notice. On Tuesday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference office announced that Lady Raiders freshman Kseniia Logvin has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week. The honor marks the first weekly award of her collegiate career and highlights the immediate impact of the Mytishchi, Russia, native. Especially the one that was made in her debut season in Lubbock.

Texas Tech Tennis Setting the Tone on the Doubles Courts

Logvin’s recognition comes after a flawless Sunday at the McLeod Tennis Center. That's where she delivered a perfect 4-0 performance across singles and doubles during a demanding doubleheader. Her poise, adaptability, and clutch play helped Texas Tech defeat Oregon in a tight morning battle before sweeping Sam Houston later in the day.

Logvin’s week began with strong statements in doubles, where her versatility stood out. In the opening match against Oregon, she paired with Mariia Hlahola on court two and immediately set the tone. The duo rolled to a convincing 6-2 win over Hinata Furutani and Julieti Santitto, giving Texas Tech early momentum and playing a key role in securing the doubles point.

Later that afternoon against Sam Houston, Logvin was elevated to the top doubles position alongside Yekaterina Dmitrichenko. The pair looked completely in sync, overpowering Anamaria Kurtsikashvili and Aaliyah Hohmann in a dominant 6-1 victory. That win clinched the doubles point and laid the foundation for Texas Tech’s eventual 7-0 sweep.

Singles play is where Logvin’s composure truly shined. During the closely contested match against Oregon, she found herself down a set on court four after dropping the opener 6-3. Rather than panic, Logvin settled into her game, responded with a 6-4 second set, and closed out the match with a 6-3 third set win over Patsy Daughters. That comeback proved to be the clinching point in Texas Tech’s dramatic 4-3 victory.

Against Sam Houston, Logvin was rewarded for her consistency with a move up to the number two singles spot. She handled the challenge with confidence, cruising past Anamaria Kurtsikashvili in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. The win marked her first career victory at that lineup position and capped off a perfect day.

A Freshman Leading the Team Stat Sheet

Logvin’s Big 12 honor is supported by numbers that already place her among the most productive players on the roster. She currently leads Texas Tech in overall singles wins with 16 victories and is tied for first in dual singles wins with five. In doubles, she is tied for second in dual wins with a perfect 4-0 record and tied for third in overall doubles victories with 11. For a freshman.

Before arriving at Texas Tech, Logvin developed her game at the Pirogovskiy Tennis Club in Mytishchi, Russia, building an impressive international résumé. In 2023, she captured the doubles title at the J60 Baku without dropping a set and reached the doubles final at the J5 Bishkek. She also made quarterfinal appearances in doubles at the J30 Uchkun and J4 Bishkek.

Her singles resume includes advancing through qualifying draws at the J5 Balashiha, J30 Uchkun, and J30 Samarkand, with a quarterfinal finish at Uchkun and another quarterfinal showing at the J60 Baku. At the professional level, Logvin recorded two straight-set wins at the Sharm El-Sheikh 15k, defeating Yasmine Wagner and Olga Danilova while dropping just three total games. She followed that with another standout victory over Rikke De Koning, who owns a career-high ITF ranking of 15.

