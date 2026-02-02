No. 22 Texas Tech Women’s Tennis Team Sweeps Sam Houston After Win Over Oregon

The No. 22 Texas Tech Lady Raiders made a statement this past Sunday at the McLeod Tennis Center. The day began with a nail-biting 4-3 win over Oregon and concluded with a dominant 7-0 sweep of Sam Houston. The team solidified Texas Tech’s status as a top-25 program in the Big 12. They even highlighted the team’s ability to perform at a high level over back-to-back matches.

Texas Tech Tennis Team Holds Off Oregon in Thrilling Match

The morning session against Oregon tested both endurance and strategy for the Lady Raiders. Texas Tech secured the doubles point early, giving them a crucial edge heading into singles play. Mariia Hlahola and Kseniia Logvin set the tone with a confident 6-2 victory on court two.

The No. 75-ranked pairing of Yekaterina Dmitrichenko and Hailey Murphy followed with a 6-4 win over Oregon’s top duo. That clinched the doubles point for Texas Tech.

Singles play proved equally dramatic. Hailey Murphy made an immediate impact in her Lady Raider debut, winning her top-court match 6-2, 6-3. Oregon responded with wins on courts two, five, and six, keeping the match tight.

Mariia Hlahola maintained Texas Tech’s momentum with a 6-4, 7-5 victory. And Kseniia Logvin, on the other hand, delivered the clinching point with a thrilling three-set comeback, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. The Lady Raiders’ ability to hold their nerve in crucial moments.

Lady Raiders Dominate Sam Houston

The afternoon session showcased Texas Tech’s depth as the Lady Raiders swept Sam Houston 7-0. The doubles point was again the foundation for the victory, with Logvin and Dmitrichenko posting a 6-1 win on court one, and Ella Brownback and Havana Kadi adding a 6-4 victory on court three. Sam Houston managed a win on court two, but the Lady Raiders’ dominance was never in doubt.

Logvin and Elena Daskalova won in straight sets to give Texas Tech a commanding 3-0 lead. Mariia Hlahola quickly sealed the match on court one with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Nayuma Subba. Brownback and Andreea Lila added straight-set victories. Meanwhile, Havana Kadi celebrated her first dual singles win with a thrilling tiebreaker triumph, 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8).

Havana Kadi earned her first dual singles victory in her collegiate career, a moment she will remember for years. Hailey Murphy successfully defended the top court for the first time as a Lady Raider, demonstrating her ability to handle high-pressure matchups. Daskalova, Brownback, and Logvin each excelled at career-high court positions, emphasizing Texas Tech’s versatile and deep lineup.

With a perfect Sunday behind them and momentum firmly in their favor, the No. 22 Lady Raiders now shift focus to an important road trip. Texas Tech travels to Santa Barbara, California, on February 6–7 for matches against Arizona, Florida State, and UC Santa Barbara.

A strong performance over the weekend could have major implications for the Lady Raiders’ national ranking. The Lady Raiders proved that they can thrive under pressure, and now they look poised to continue building a strong season both at home and on the road.

