Texas Tech women’s basketball continues its surge up the national ladder, and this week, one of its most important contributors received long-overdue recognition.

On Monday afternoon, the Big 12 conference office announced that senior Snudda Collins has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week. While it marks her third Big 12 honor of the season, this award carries special significance as the first Big 12 Player of the Week recognition of her career.

Texas Tech's Snudda Collins Showed Signature Performance in a Top-15 Showdown

The honor arrives at a pivotal moment for the Lady Raiders, who sit at 21–3 overall and 8–3 in Big 12 play.

The defining moment of Collins’ award-winning week came Sunday afternoon against No. 12 TCU. In a game that carried major Big 12 implications, Collins delivered a performance that matched the magnitude of the stage. She tied her career high with 28 points, marking the second time in just three games she reached that total.

Collins shot 9-for-20 from the field and 50 percent from three-point range by knocking down three of her six attempts from deep. She also added five rebounds and converted seven free throws, showcasing her composure during high-pressure moments late in the game. The performance gave her a team-high four 20-point games this season and tied her for the team lead with 21 double-digit scoring performances.

While the win over TCU grabbed headlines, Collins’ full week of production made her selection undeniable. Over two games, including a strong showing against Iowa State, she averaged 22.0 points per game. Against the Cyclones, Collins scored 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting while knocking down two three-pointers, continuing her steady offensive rhythm.

Across the week, her efficiency stood out. She shot 45.5 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from beyond the arc, and 81.8 percent at the free-throw line while pulling down eight total rebounds. On the season, Collins leads the Lady Raiders with 15.5 points per game.

Building on a Championship Pedigree

Collins brought a proven winning background with her to Lubbock after spending four seasons at Ole Miss from 2020 to 2024. She made an immediate impact with the Rebels, setting the program record for most points in a debut with 23. By the end of her Ole Miss career, she ranked fifth in school history with 175 made three-pointers and fourth in three-point attempts with 574.

Her time in the SEC included multiple postseason runs, highlighted by an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance, an NCAA Tournament second-round finish, and a WNIT Finals berth. Collins also earned spots on the SEC Academic Honor Roll and collected multiple SEC Freshman of the Week honors early in her collegiate journey.

A native of Brookhaven, Mississippi, Collins starred at Brookhaven High School, leading her team to a 5A state runner-up finish and three straight district championships. Rated a three-star recruit, she entered college as the No. 29-ranked forward nationally and the No. 4 recruit in Mississippi.

Born Silentianna Collins on December 19, the senior balances basketball with family life as the wife of Alana and mother to Mehlani.

Collins and the Lady Raiders will hit the road Saturday, Feb. 7, traveling to Houston to face the Cougars. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. as Texas Tech looks to build on its 8–3 conference record and remain a serious contender in the Big 12 title race.

