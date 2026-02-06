Texas Tech Triple Jumper Jonathan Seremes Remains on Bowerman Watchlist

In collegiate track and field, few distinctions resonate as much as a place on the Bowerman Watchlist. Known widely as the Heisman of Track and Field, the Bowerman Award represents the pinnacle of individual achievement in the sport. This week, Texas Tech junior triple jumper Jonathan Seremes once again found his name among the elite. He remained on the first updated Bowerman Watchlist of the season after earning a spot on the preseason list.

Texas Tech's Jonathan Seremes' Strong Start to the Indoor Season

Seremes’ continued presence on the list reflects far more than early-season promise. It confirms his standing as one of the premier jumpers competing anywhere in the world. As the indoor season unfolds, the French native currently ranks second in the United States and third globally, backed by a season-best leap of 16.79 m (55-1).

Seremes wasted little time setting the tone for his junior campaign. With just two weeks of competition completed, he has already delivered performances that stand among the best in Texas Tech history. His season debut at the Corky Classic offered a striking glimpse of his form and consistency.

During that meet, five of his six jumps were strong enough to rank inside the Texas Tech all-time top 10 list. That level of depth in a single competition underscored not only his physical readiness but also his technical control.

Fans will get one last opportunity to see Seremes compete at home during the regular season when Texas Tech hosts the Jarvis Scott Invite on Feb. 13–14. The meet will take place at the Sports Performance Center and serves as a critical final tune-up before the postseason begins.

For the Red Raiders, the Jarvis Scott Invite represents both a celebration of elite talent. He is also proving ground as the indoor season moves toward its most important weeks.

A Championship Season That Changed History

While Seremes’ early results this season have been eye-catching, his resume already includes one of the most historic performances in program history. During the 2025 indoor season, he became the first NCAA indoor triple jump national champion that Texas Tech has ever produced.

That title came with a personal-best jump of 17.04m (55-11), a mark that carried national significance. Seremes became the first collegiate indoor triple jumper to clear 17 meters since March 11, 2023. His 17.04m effort finished the season as the top mark in the country.

Seremes won all four meets he competed in during the season and broke the Texas Tech school record three separate times. Before arriving in Lubbock, Seremes had already established himself as a world-class competitor. His list of 2025 honors includes NCAA Indoor First Team All-American recognition, First Team All-SEC honors, and SEC Indoor Freshman Field Athlete of the Year.

He also captured the SEC Indoor triple jump title with a facility-record leap of 16.97 m (55-8.25). His international experience dates back to his time in Poissy, France. That's where he attended Lycée Professionnel Ferdinand Buisson and earned a bronze medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships.

