Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Takes Six-Game Streak into Houston

In the ever-demanding grind of Big 12 women’s basketball, momentum can change everything. Texas Tech has found its rhythm at exactly the right moment. Ranked No. 18 in the nation, the Lady Raiders head to Houston on Saturday riding a six-game winning streak. The team looks ready to take on the Cougars at 5 p.m. inside the Fertitta Center with confidence and purpose.

Texas Tech Women’s Basketball’s Momentum Fuels a Special Season

Texas Tech, sitting at 21-3 overall and 8-3 in Big 12 play, the Lady Raiders have already crossed milestones that have been out of reach for more than a decade. This year marks the first time since the 2012–13 season that Texas Tech has reached at least eight conference wins.

That momentum was amplified on Feb. 1 when the Lady Raiders knocked off No. 12 TCU. The win was Texas Tech’s second victory over a top-15 opponent this season and carried added significance. It was also the program’s first win in the month of February since Feb. 22, 2023. It was when the Lady Raiders defeated West Virginia in double overtime.

At the heart of Texas Tech’s success is senior guard Snudda Collins, who has emerged as the engine of the offense. After her standout performance against TCU, Collins earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors. That marks her first weekly award and the third such recognition for the Lady Raiders this season.

Against the Horned Frogs, Collins tied her career high with 28 points for the second time in three games. She shot 9-for-20 from the field, connected on 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds while converting seven free throws.

The Brookhaven, Mississippi, native leads the team with 15.5 points per game and has recorded four 20-plus-point performances this season. She also ties for the team lead with 21 double-digit scoring outings.

Texas Tech’s strength extends well beyond one scorer. Bailey Maupin has been a steady presence, averaging 15.1 points per game in Big 12 play. Jalynn Bristow contributes 8.3 points per game while leading the team on the glass with 5.5 rebounds per contest.

What Team Brings in the Court Because History Favors Texas Tech

Saturday’s matchup leans heavily in favor of the Lady Raiders based on history. Texas Tech leads the all-time series with Houston 45–14 and has won 27 of the last 29 meetings. That includes a current six-game winning streak against the Cougars, capped by a 71–59 victory in Lubbock on Jan. 13.

Houston enters the game with a 7-15 overall record and a 1-10 mark in Big 12 play, looking to defend its home court. The Cougars have picked up non-conference wins over UTSA, Tulsa, and Cincinnati. They average 61.0 points per game while allowing 71.7, shooting 37.5 percent from the field. Houston averages 36.1 rebounds and 9.0 steals per game.

Offensively, the Cougars feature balanced scoring led by Kyndall Hunter at 9.6 points per game, followed closely by Kierra Merchant at 9.5, Tk Pitts at 8.9, Amirah Abdur-Rahim at 8.4, and Briana Peguero at 8.0. Pitts leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per game, with Jade Jones contributing 5.5 boards.

