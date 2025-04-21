Texas Tech makes massive jump in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25
It's safe to say that ESPN is high on Texas Tech heading into the 2025-26 season. The Red Raiders recently jumped 19 spots in the latest Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings, coming in at No. 3 overall.
The reason for the massive jump is centered around JT Toppin's decision to forgo the NBA Draft and return to Lubbock for one more season. But it's also the work that Texas Tech has done in the portal that provides so much confidence, adding four potential starters in LeJuan Watts, Donovan Atwell, Tyeree Bryan, and Josiah Moseley.
Here's what ESPN had to say about Texas Tech at the No. 3 spot:
As mentioned above, McCasland's team had the biggest rise since the first iteration of the rankings on championship Monday. The biggest move was the return of JT Toppin, the surefire preseason All-American who dominated the second half of this past season. But the addition of LeJuan Watts, a versatile and skilled wing forward, ensures a seamless replacement for Darrion Williams if he opts to remain in the portal or NBA draft. Christian Anderson should also take a step forward in his sophomore season.
Projected starting lineup
Christian Anderson (10.6 PPG)
Donovan Atwell (13.3 PPG at UNC Greensboro)
Tyeree Bryan (10.4 PPG at Santa Clara)
LeJuan Watts (13.7 PPG at Washington State)
JT Toppin (18.2 PPG)
Here's a look at ESPN's entire Way-Too-Early Top 25:
- Houston
- Purdue
- Texas Tech
- Louisville
- UConn
- BYU
- Michigan
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Duke
- Auburn
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- Wisconsin
- St. John's
- UCLA
- Alabama
- Florida
- Kansas
- North Carolina
- Michigan State
- Gonzaga
- Tennessee
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech gets massive boost to 2026 recruiting class, lands highly coveted safety
JUST IN: Texas Tech loses senior forward to transfer portal
Texas Tech lands transfer forward from Villanova, former No. 1 in-state recruit