Red Raider Review

Texas Tech makes massive jump in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25

Despite some losses to the transfer portal, the Red Raiders continue to rise in latest ESPN rankings.

Chris Breiler

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's safe to say that ESPN is high on Texas Tech heading into the 2025-26 season. The Red Raiders recently jumped 19 spots in the latest Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings, coming in at No. 3 overall.

The reason for the massive jump is centered around JT Toppin's decision to forgo the NBA Draft and return to Lubbock for one more season. But it's also the work that Texas Tech has done in the portal that provides so much confidence, adding four potential starters in LeJuan Watts, Donovan Atwell, Tyeree Bryan, and Josiah Moseley.

Texas Tech
Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Here's what ESPN had to say about Texas Tech at the No. 3 spot:

As mentioned above, McCasland's team had the biggest rise since the first iteration of the rankings on championship Monday. The biggest move was the return of JT Toppin, the surefire preseason All-American who dominated the second half of this past season. But the addition of LeJuan Watts, a versatile and skilled wing forward, ensures a seamless replacement for Darrion Williams if he opts to remain in the portal or NBA draft. Christian Anderson should also take a step forward in his sophomore season.

Projected starting lineup

Christian Anderson (10.6 PPG)
Donovan Atwell (13.3 PPG at UNC Greensboro)
Tyeree Bryan (10.4 PPG at Santa Clara)
LeJuan Watts (13.7 PPG at Washington State)
JT Toppin (18.2 PPG)

Here's a look at ESPN's entire Way-Too-Early Top 25:

  1. Houston
  2. Purdue
  3. Texas Tech
  4. Louisville
  5. UConn
  6. BYU
  7. Michigan
  8. Arkansas
  9. Kentucky
  10. Duke
  11. Auburn
  12. Arizona
  13. Iowa State
  14. Wisconsin
  15. St. John's
  16. UCLA
  17. Alabama
  18. Florida
  19. Kansas
  20. North Carolina
  21. Michigan State
  22. Gonzaga
  23. Tennessee
  24. Ohio State
  25. Texas

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech gets massive boost to 2026 recruiting class, lands highly coveted safety

JUST IN: Texas Tech loses senior forward to transfer portal

Texas Tech lands transfer forward from Villanova, former No. 1 in-state recruit

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.