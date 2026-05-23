3 Takeaways From Texas Baseball’s Early SEC Tournament Exit

For the second year in a row, the Texas Longhorns flew into the Birmingham metro area and caught the first flight out of the Alabama capital.

The Longhorns fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, 8-1, on a rainy Friday afternoon at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. With the early exit, Texas will learn its NCAA fate on Monday.

Although the game does not matter in the grand scheme of the Longhorns' season, here are the three takeaways from their only SEC Tournament game.

Harrison and Volantis Are Ready For Post-Season Play

Texas Longhorns graduate pitcher Luke Harrison throws the "Horns Up" after a start | Texas Athletics

It was a change of perspective for Luke Harrison and Dylan Volantis while in Hoover, with the starting pitching duo coming out of the bullpen for the first time this season.

With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, Schlossnagle wanted to get two of his starting pitchers some light work against the Razorbacks. Both Volantis’ and Harrison's pitch counts topped off in the low 30s, each lasting two frames.

Harrison was solid in his first relief appearance since 2024, coming in for Cody Howard in the third inning. The veteran pitcher tossed for two strikeouts and forced the Razorbacks into a double play in the fourth.

Volanits came in the sixth inning and maintained his reputation as one of the premier pitchers in the conference, picking up five strikeouts for two quick innings. If the Longhorns can get a healthy Ruger Riojas before the start of the national tournament, the starting pitching rotation is in good shape.

The Texas Bats Struggled Against An Omaha Caliber Team

Texas junior infielder Casey Borba trots towards home plate after firing a home run in the fifth inning against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 2, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

Fortunately, the regional and super regional have multiple games, because Texas' bats will need those extra contests. In the single-elimination SEC Tournament, the Longhorns only garnered four hits, with the only run scored coming from a loaded bases walk.

Arkansas rolled out two of its best pitchers against Texas, although starting pitcher Hunter Dietz was injured and taken out of the game after 20 pitches. Relief pitcher Steele Eaves had his best performance of the season, throwing for five strikeouts and a no-hitter during his two innings of play.

Gabe Gaeckle, a starting arm coming out of the bullpen for the Razorbacks, stole the show, dominating the Texas batting order for six innings. Gaeckle threw nine strikeouts and allowed three hits and just one walk.

The top of the order of Aiden Robbins, Carson Tinney, and SEC Freshman of the Year, Anthony Pack Jr., went a dismal 0-for-11, striking out five times. Only the middle and bottom of the order generated the light offense, with Casey Borba going 2-4 and two late hits by Ashton Larson and Ethan Mendoza.

Relief Arms Got Valuable Experience

Texas freshman pitcher Brett Crossland tosses a pitch against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 2, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

It felt like a midweek game on a Tuesday night with the number of pitchers head coach Jim Schlossnagle tossed into the game. Texas used eight pitchers against Arkansas, with the majority of them seeing little action in the regular season.

The Longhorns did not use their premier relievers — Sam Cozart, Haiden Leffew, Thomas Burns — against the Razorbacks.

In the fifth inning alone, the Longhorns tossed in three different pitchers, with Kaleb Rogers, Brett Crossland, and Ethan Walker getting looks. Michael Winter and Cal Higgins closed out the final two innings of the game. Despite the almost meaningless nature of the conference tournament for the Longhorns, it was a great proving ground for these arms to gain some trust before the start of the road to Omaha.

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