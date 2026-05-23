Why Texas Baseball Isn’t Panicking After an SEC Tournament Exit

For about two hours Friday night in Hoover, Texas, baseball looked nothing like a team projected to host through the super regional round.

The Longhorns struck out 14 times, managed just four hits and fell completely flat offensively in an 8-1 loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The top of the lineup was nowhere to be seen, the bullpen experiment produced mixed results, and Texas exited Hoover after playing only one game.

But despite the ugly result, Texas fans should not resort to panic.

The SEC tournament was not a do-or-die scenario for the Longhorns, who already effectively locked up a top-eight national seed before ever arriving in Hoover.

But yes, in many ways, Friday’s contest resembled the type of game Texas could face later in Omaha. Arkansas entered Hoover with plenty to play for and one of the hottest offenses in the conference, scoring double digits in five of its previous nine games. And simply put, the Razorbacks dominated in nearly every phase Friday night.

Still, if history tells us anything, one poor showing in Hoover is far from a reliable indicator of postseason success — or failure, for that matter.

Why the SEC Tournament Loss May Not Matter Much

Sophomore pitcher Dylan Volantis and junior catcher Carson Tinney walk to the Texas dugout. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

As much as fans may have condemned it, Texas approached Friday’s game almost like a live postseason laboratory rather than an all-in tournament game.

Cody Howard drew the start, while usual starters Dylan Volantis and Luke Harrison were used in abbreviated relief appearances. Freshman Kaleb Rogers made another outing after burning his redshirt last weekend against Missouri, and Ethan Walker, Brett Crossland, and Cal Higgins all saw action out of the bullpen.

And while the experiment may not have boded well for the Longhorns — as Howard and Rogers had less than admirable outings, allowing seven hits and eight runs combined — historically, SEC Tournament success has never guaranteed postseason success in June anyway.

Last season's Vanderbilt team is likely one of the most recent examples. The Commodores entered the 2025 NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country after taking the SEC Tournament crown and earning the No. 1 overall seed, only to later choke in their own regional.

Additionally, the 2024 Texas A&M team went 0-2 in Hoover before a College World Series appearance, and Mississippi State lost by 10-plus runs twice in the 2021 SEC Tournament before eventually winning the national championship. The 2022 Ole Miss team that won the national championship was also eliminated in the first round in Hoover.

All that to say, winning in Hoover simply does not always translate to June.

What matters more for Texas is whether the Longhorns leave the week healthier and with a clearer understanding of their pitching staff heading into regionals. And in many ways, Friday still provided useful answers.

Volantis and Harrison both looked sharp out of the bullpen, something that could become important later in the tournament. Crossland delivered a key strikeout against Arkansas's hottest hitter in a high-leverage spot, Howard showed flashes despite allowing early damage, and Rogers experienced some meaningful postseason-type pressure for the first time.

Of course, none of that erases the offensive concerns from Friday night. The Longhorns looked completely overmatched against Arkansas, and the lack of production from the top of the lineup was positively glaring. Texas will need far more from its offense next weekend.

But one ugly game in Hoover does not suddenly undo four months of elite baseball. And if history remains on their side, the Longhorns should be just fine when elimination becomes at stake.

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