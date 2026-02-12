A Look at Texas Baseball’s Projected Starting Lineup

Head coach Jim Schlossnagle opens his second season at the helm this weekend as the No. 3 Texas Longhorns prepare to host UC Davis at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Much of the preseason conversation has centered on Texas’ pitching depth, and rightfully so, given the wealth of arms at Schlossnagle’s disposal. But what about the bats?

While Schlossnagle hasn’t publicly finalized his lineup, the pieces of Texas’ 2026 order are beginning to take shape. Following Wednesday’s media availability, we gained insight into how things could look on Opening Day.

What Could the Lineup Look Like?

Texas infielder Adrian Rodriguez slides safely in with a double vs Tennessee shortstop Gavin Kilen | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When asked whether he has settled on a lineup for the weekend, Schlossnagle admitted he is still weighing options.

“You want your best hitters up the most,” Schlossnagle said. “You also want to have some depth in the lineup. I like lineup balance, so I’m constantly going back and forth.”

Though much remains fluid, Schlossnagle indicated that Aiden Robbins, Carson Tinney and Adrian Rodriguez are expected to anchor the top of the order.

Tinney is poised to make an immediate impact behind the plate after a dominant 2025 season at Notre Dame. A Buster Posey Award finalist, he hit .348 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs, leading the Irish in nearly every major offensive category.

Rodriguez is basically a lock at shortstop, barring any unforeseen changes. The sophomore hit .313 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs as a freshman and looks primed to take another step forward.

Casey Borba is expected to settle in at first base. Schlossnagle has praised Borba’s offseason development and hinted at his long-term fit at the position.

Ethan Mendoza likely returns at second base after making 55 starts there last season. Mendoza led Texas with a .333 batting average and has added weight — increasing from 180 to 200 pounds — in an effort to generate more power. Schlossnagle also suggested Mendoza could factor near the top of the lineup.

Third base remains uncertain, with Stanford transfer Temo Becerra and Liberty transfer Callum Early among the options competing for the role.

Outfield Still Taking Shape

The outfield picture is much less defined following hefty offseason departures via the draft and transfer portal. Expect early-season rotations as Schlossnagle evaluates matchups and defensive combinations as the season progresses.

Currently, Robbins appears to be a sure star. While at Steton Hall, Robbins was one of the nation’s most productive hitters, posting a .422 batting average and a .537 on-base percentage. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior is expected to handle center field and bring immediate offensive production.

Jonah Williams, the only returning outfielder with game experience for Texas, is also expected to play a key role. Schlossnagle praised the two-sport athlete’s toughness and defensive ability, particularly in right field.

Schlossnagle cited the difficulty of right field, but has confidence in the sophomore after he played well in the position last season.

Transfers Ashton Larson and Dariyan Pendergrass, along with freshman Anthony Pack Jr. — the No. 32 overall prospect in Perfect Game’s 2025 rankings — will also factor into the mix. Pack could make an early impact as one of the most accomplished prospects to enter Austin in recent years.

While Opening Day won’t answer every question, it will offer the first real glimpse at how Schlossnagle plans to deploy a roster built to make a deep run. And if the offense complements what should again be one of the nation’s deepest pitching staffs, Texas has the pieces to contend immediately.