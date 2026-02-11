What to Know About Texas Baseball Before the Season Opener

Baseball season is back in Austin, and for Texas, the reset button has been firmly pressed.

The Longhorns are coming off a 2025 campaign that featured 22 conference wins and an SEC regular-season title, yet ended sooner than expected with an early exit in the Austin Regional against UTSA.

Now this team looks to right some wrongs beginning Opening Day Feb. 13 against UC Davis at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. So let’s look at some must-know tidbits beforehand.

Pitching Depth Remains the Identity

If there is one certainty entering the season, it’s that Texas has arms — and plenty of them.

The Longhorns retained much of a 2025 pitching staff that ranked among the nation’s best, finishing sixth nationally in ERA. Seven of Texas’ top 10 pitchers return, and another offseason under pitching coach Max Weiner likely only strengthens the group.

Sophomore left-hander Dylan Volantis headlines the staff after a dominant freshman season in which he posted a 1.94 ERA with 74 strikeouts over 51 innings and set an SEC record with 12 saves by a freshman. Though he missed fall workouts while recovering from injury, the projected Friday starter remains one of the nation’s most intriguing arms.

Luke Harrison provides stability after making a team-high 15 starts last season, going 5-1 with a 3.06 ERA while allowing two runs or fewer in 12 outings. Veterans Max Grubbs and Thomas Burns anchor the bullpen, while Jason Flores is expected to take on a larger role after posting a 2.78 ERA as a freshman.

Freshmen have also made early impressions. Brett Crossland and Sam Cozart, both over 6’5″, 260 pounds, displayed their physical prowess at the annual Alumini game. Michael Winter, a decorated prep arm who posted a 0.11 ERA with 100 strikeouts as a senior, adds another high-upside option despite not appearing in the exhibition.

Depth arms such as Jack McKernan, Brody Walls and Cal Higgins give Schlossnagle plenty of options as roles continue to shake out.

As long as everyone remains healthy, there’s little to dislike about this rotation. Schlossnagle has yet to announce the official rotation, which makes Friday that much more intriguing.

Newcomers and Returners to Watch

Texas infielder Ethan Mendoza after scoring the first run in the game in the SEC Baseball Tournament. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This offseason saw an aggressive approach in the transfer portal, particularly on the hitting side, adding eight bats to replace the nine lost to the portal or draft.

Outfielder Aiden Robbins, a transfer from Seton Hall, brings one of the most productive resumes in college baseball after hitting .422 with a .537 on-base percentage last season. Catcher Carson Tinney, a Notre Dame transfer, earned All-America honors and was a finalist for the Buster Posey Award in 2025.

Among returners, Ethan Mendoza leads the way after posting a team-high .333 average last season, while Casey Borba is expected to take over at first base following a 12-homer campaign. Adrian Rodriguez also figures to play a key role after starting all 49 games last season and tallying a .313 batting average with seven home runs and 23 RBIs.

Position Battles Still Taking Shape

Several roles remain up for grabs as Opening Day approaches.

The weekend rotation beyond Volantis and Harrison remains fluid, while outfield alignments and late-inning bullpen responsibilities continue to evolve as nonconference play unfolds.

The Big Question

The question entering the season isn’t whether Texas has enough talent, it’s whether that depth can translate into an Omaha appearance in head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s sophomore campaign.

If the offense finds consistency to complement one of the nation’s deepest pitching staffs, Texas has the makeup of a legitimate national contender.

The first step comes Feb. 13, when the Longhorns officially open the 2026 season at home.