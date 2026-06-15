Adrian Rodriguez Hits For The Cycle as Texas Baseball Survives For Another Day

For the first time this postseason, the Texas Longhorns found themselves in the dreaded elimination side of the bracket.

With the season on the line for every game going forward, Texas, at least for another day, will live to see another game in Omaha.

Led by sophomore shortstop Adrian Rodriguez, becomes the third player in Men’s College World Series history to hit for the cycle as the Longhorns found their first victory in Omaha since 2021.

Texas starting pitcher Ruger Riojas threw for six innings, tossing seven strikeouts and allowing just two hits as Texas eliminated the Alabama Crimson Tide from the field with a 14-2 victory on Monday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Super fired up about out win,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Though Ruger [Riojas] did a nice job working around some deep counts. … Obviously, Adrian [Rodriguez] was awesome.”

Super Adrian Rodriguez Leads Longhorns Firey Offense

Jun 15, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas Longhorns shortstop Adrian Rodriguez (24) slides into third base against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Rodriguez, along with Ethan Mendoza, were the only bats that found success against Geroiga pitcher Joey Volchko's historic complete game on Saturday, accounting for all four hits and the sole run.

Monday saw a return to form for one of the most dominant teams in the Regional and Super Regional rounds and another career postseason performance for Rodriguez.

The Longhorns shortstop went a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, driving in 7-RBI, tying a College World Series single-game record.

“We know what circumstances we are in right now,” Mendoza said. “We just need to go out there and do our thing, don’t need to put any extra pressure on us and I feel like we did that today.” our

The Longhorns established the tone early, rocketing a trio of doubles against Crimson Tide pitcher Zane Adams. The two-one punch of Mendoza and Rodriguez drove in the first three runs with back-to-back doubles off Adams.

Texas did not let off the gas in the second inning, firing three singles, driving in another pair of runs, and growing the lead before Rodriguez came up for a second time.

Initially scored as a double and advancing to third base on a throwing error, it was changed to a triple late in the game for Rodriguez's second at-bat. Nonetheless, the hit put in another two runs for the Longhorns, extending the lead to 7-1.

Rodriguez picked up his single in the fifth inning and then completed just the cycle in the sixth inning, rocketing a 2-run home run, matching Antony Pack Jr.’s 2-run homer earlier in the frame.

“Ruger [Riojas] came up to me later in the game and told me they took the error off the board,” Rodriguez said. “It was kinda of surreal.”

The Longhorns shortstop closed up the scoring onslaught at 14, picking up his fifth hit of the day — a double down the right field line — sending in a record-tying RBI on the board.

Pack Jr. and Mendoza each picked up a trio of hits of their own, driving in the other half of the board with six RBI.

Texas will face the loser of the Georgia-Oklahoma game tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

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