Texas Baseball Looks to Stay Alive Facing Alabama in Elimination Game: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns will now find themselves playing for their season the next time they hit the field, as they stand one loss away from the 2026 season and their College World Series hopes coming to an end.

The Longhorns reached Omaha for the first time since 2022 and the first time under head coach Jim Schlossnagle; however, game one did not go as the Longhorns had planned. Sloppy defense and quiet bats saw the Longhorns lose their opening game of the College World Series, 7-1, to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Texas is set to take the field in the College World Series in an elimination game as its championship hopes hang by a thread and its season is on the line, taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas and Alabama get underway in an elimination game on Monday, June 15, at 1:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Live Updates for Texas vs. Alabama

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle walks to the dugout against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live, at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to keep their College World Series hopes and now their 2026 season alive in an elimination game. They do so against the Crimson Tide on Monday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

RF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

DH - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

2B - Temo Becerra

1B - Ashton Larson

3B - Casey Borba

CF - Dariyan Pendergrass

P - Ruger Riojas

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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