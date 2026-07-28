Texas Baseball Lands Dynamic Prospect From the Transfer Portal

Texas Baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle is far from finalizing his roster for another run to Omaha in 2027.

Per reports from OnTexasFootball, the Longhorns landed a coveted transfer-portal commit, Carlos Lugo, from Campbell University. Lugo blazed onto the scene in his freshman year for the Fighting Camels, batting .347, mostly as a contact hitter.

His 77 hits paced every Campbell batter and landed him on the Coastal Athletic Association first team. While Lugo brutalized the baseball in the box, he was able to make a handful of relief appearances late in the season.

On the mound, he tossed for 10.1 innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs and striking out 12. It will be intriguing to see if Lugo will be able to stay as a two-way player, coming in for select situations as a relief pitcher.

Lugo Enters A Competitive Outfield Loaded With Talent

Texas freshman Anthony Pack Jr. walks to first base against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 1, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

The Longhorns struggled last season in the outfield due to a lack of depth, which forced Texas to scramble to right the found trio well into the late season.

Seemingly, the Longhorns now have solved that problem, at least on paper, with seven outfielders on the roster heading into the fall. Aiden Robbins and Dairyn Pendergrass both left the program for greener pastures, leaving major roles to fill for the transfers.

Anthony Pack Jr. grew into his role in the outfield, becoming a better defender when he moved over to left field in the middle of the season. Centerfield and right field are a wide-open competition, though.

Lugo played out in left field during his freshman season at Campbell, but can easily be swapped over to right field or centerfield. It will be interesting to see how Texas will manage with multiple talented players and avoid woes from last season.

The outfield transfer class has a good mix of experienced and younger talent — both Lugo and Trevor Goldenetz had blazing freshman campaigns. Payton Brennan and Sawyer Solitaria have proven their consistency in three years of experience in college ball.

Now with four new names in the portal, it puts two-sport star Jonah Williams in a tough spot for his baseball career. Williams has been injured for the better part of his first two seasons and was expected to be a major contributor last year.

Unlike last season, it’s going to be more difficult for Williams to see the field in the loaded outfield and he'll be limited to separate himself in the fall due to the football season.

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