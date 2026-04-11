Texas A&M's Response to Jim Schlossnagle's Return Was Exactly What He Expected

When Jim Schlossnagle and his team returned to Blue Bell Park for the first time since June 9, 2024 — when he led Texas A&M to a 15-9 win over Oregon to send the Aggies to the College World Series — they had an idea of what was coming.

The reception wasn’t going to be warm.

And why would it? Schlossnagle was just two runs away from securing A&M’s first College World Series ever. Two days later, he left for his hated rival. Boos were expected.

And they came indeed. Every time Schlossnagle stepped onto the field Friday night, boos poured down from the stands. For how much pain Schlossnagle caused the Aggies, they made him pay for it.

And the Longhorns couldn’t overcome it in Game 1.

Longhorns maintain same approach, but the atmosphere still got the best of them

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle celebrates after sweeping Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional series. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas fell 9-8 to Texas A&M in a back-and-forth opener that slipped away late, another frustrating collapse that mirrored earlier struggles this season. In a heartbreaker like that, it's hard to deny the atmosphere had nothing to do with it.

“I can’t control the fans,” Schlossnagle said on Thursday before the loss. “The 12th man is awesome…They’re passionate for their team, and they’re super consistent and very, very loyal, and I don’t expect anything less than that over the course of the weekend.”

The crowd at Blue Bell delivered exactly what has come to define Texas A&M’s home-field edge. Students camped out days in advance, and the energy only intensified as the Aggies chipped away at Texas’ lead and eventually surged ahead behind a late-inning rally.

Texas A&M fans letting Jim Schlossnagle hear it on the way to exchange lineup cards with Michael Earley pic.twitter.com/RFkoqR17pq — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) April 10, 2026

But the mindset will likely remain the same for Texas as the weekend continues.

“I’m not making anything bigger than what it is for us in terms of a baseball series,” Schlossnagle said.

That perspective is consistent with how Texas has approached every game this season. No matter how cliché the approach is, every opponent is nameless and faceless. Even in a rivalry series like this one.

Still, the setting matters.

Friday’s opener showed just how thin the margin is in a series like this. Every pitch, error, and decision is amplified by the noise surrounding it. And while Schlossnagle may not be feeding into the atmosphere, he’s certainly aware of it. He’s been on both sides.

Now, as the series continues, the challenge for Texas is not to let it consume the Longhorns any further. Because in College Station, the noise will not falter. And neither will the pressure.

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