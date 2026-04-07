Ticket Prices are Outrageous for Jim Schlossnagle’s Return to Texas A&M

How much is one willing to sacrifice for the chance to walk into Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park for the highly anticipated return of Jim Schlossnagle this weekend?

It may cost an arm, a leg, and possibly the mineral rights to your land for just a single ticket. All joking aside, the fifth Southeastern Conference series of the season between No. 2 Texas and No. 18 Texas A&M, the secondary ticket market is astronomically high.

Naturally, everyone in Aggieland wants to get a piece of Schlossnagle as he makes his first appearance in College Station since departing the team after their loss in the 2024 College World Series to Tennessee.

Asking cost for all three games are similarly priced, with the cheapest being the general admission lawn towards right field, priced in the $64 to the $72 range. But an actual seat? That’s when it’s going to start hurting the pocketbook.

Someone asked this earlier.



The get-in price for @TexasBaseball and @AggieBaseball Friday night is unreal.



That's going to be something.🍿 pic.twitter.com/DjWoEFHUBM — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) April 7, 2026

The third base bleachers are the next cheapest, ranging from $135 to $172, with the “good seats” closer to or directly behind home plate costing around $244 to $580, while some secondary sellers are pricing tickets upwards of $1000.

Compared to other rivalry series around the SEC this weekend, like Florida-Georgia, their most expensive ticket is a $397 in the second deck directly behind home plate. Granted, there is some extra juice for the baseball edition of the Lone Star Showdown than the Florida-Georgia game.

Little History Lesson

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ticket prices aside, this series by the timeless rivals has been two years in the making. Whether it was SEC scheduling for their first year in the conference, Schlossnagle avoided a return trip to College Station last season. Instead, the Aggies travelled to UFCU Disch-Falk Field for their first conference series in over a decade.

In a very emotional series, the Longhorns took down the Aggies in three very close games, winning by a meager one-run margin. Texas swept Texas A&M before struggling down the stretch last season, getting swept by Arkansas and losing the series to Florida in the regular season.

The return to College Station for the Longhorns marks the first time since their close extra innings loss in the College Station Regional to the Aggies and Schlossnagle, who was still in the dugout wearing maroon.

Texas would drop to the losers' bracket and faced Louisiana-Lafayette once again, this time being blown out, 10-2, ending its 2024 campaign in the regional. Eventually, Schlossnagle would lead the Aggies to the College World Series, reaching the final, losing by a single run to Tennessee.

Schlossnagle was hired just one day after the series finale, bringing his entire staff with him to Austin. Associate head coach Nolan Cain, pitching coach Max Weiner, and hitting coach Michael Early joined Schlossnagle, but Early decided to head back to College Station to become the head coach.

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