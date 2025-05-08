Longhorns Country

College World Series Favorites? No. 1 Texas Baseball's Odds Revealed

The Longhorns are one of the top contenders in the SEC to bring home the national title.

Connor Zimmerlee

Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As is the case every year, blink and you'll miss the college baseball season fly by. It feels like just yesterday that the No. 1 Texas Longhorns kicked off their 2025 campaign in Globe Life Field, where they went 2-1 to start the Jim Schlossnagle era in Austin.

While there's still games to be played, both to conclude the regular season and the postseason, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who didn't consider year one under Schlossnagle a massive success already.

With six games left they sport an impressive 39-8 record and sit atop the SEC with their 19-5 record in conference play. All of their goals are still well in play, from taking the conference crown in their first season in the SEC to making it to the College World Series. Of course, the ultimate goal is to be the last team standing.

Kimble Schuessler
Texas first baseman Kimble Schuessler (10) attempts to tag out Lamar catcher Easton Culp (4) during the Longhorns' game against Lamar. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well, according to FanDuel, they are one of the top contenders in the conference to dogpile on the mound in Omaha. The latest odds on Thursday afternoon have the Longhorns at +850 to bring home the national championship, good for fourth in the nation.

They trail only the Arkansas Razorbacks (+500), LSU Tigers (+550) and the Tennessee Volunteers (+700). Other noteworthy odds include the Texas A&M Aggies rounding out the top five (+1300) and the first non-SEC school coming in with the Florida State Seminoles and North Carolina Tar Heels claiming the same odds (+1600).

No, betting odds are really no indicator of how likely a team is or isn't to win the whole thing. That being said, the top teams all coming from the nation's top conference is fitting. Especially when you consider the fact that the last five champions came from said conference.

As for the Longhorns, they are undoubtedly one of the top contenders and for good reason. In baseball's postseason format teams with strong pitching staffs tend to thrive, which is exactly the case for Texas. Factor in a lineup that can get hot at any given moment, and you're left with a team that could win it all come June.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Connor Zimmerlee
CONNOR ZIMMERLEE

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

