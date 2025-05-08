College World Series Favorites? No. 1 Texas Baseball's Odds Revealed
As is the case every year, blink and you'll miss the college baseball season fly by. It feels like just yesterday that the No. 1 Texas Longhorns kicked off their 2025 campaign in Globe Life Field, where they went 2-1 to start the Jim Schlossnagle era in Austin.
While there's still games to be played, both to conclude the regular season and the postseason, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who didn't consider year one under Schlossnagle a massive success already.
With six games left they sport an impressive 39-8 record and sit atop the SEC with their 19-5 record in conference play. All of their goals are still well in play, from taking the conference crown in their first season in the SEC to making it to the College World Series. Of course, the ultimate goal is to be the last team standing.
Well, according to FanDuel, they are one of the top contenders in the conference to dogpile on the mound in Omaha. The latest odds on Thursday afternoon have the Longhorns at +850 to bring home the national championship, good for fourth in the nation.
They trail only the Arkansas Razorbacks (+500), LSU Tigers (+550) and the Tennessee Volunteers (+700). Other noteworthy odds include the Texas A&M Aggies rounding out the top five (+1300) and the first non-SEC school coming in with the Florida State Seminoles and North Carolina Tar Heels claiming the same odds (+1600).
No, betting odds are really no indicator of how likely a team is or isn't to win the whole thing. That being said, the top teams all coming from the nation's top conference is fitting. Especially when you consider the fact that the last five champions came from said conference.
As for the Longhorns, they are undoubtedly one of the top contenders and for good reason. In baseball's postseason format teams with strong pitching staffs tend to thrive, which is exactly the case for Texas. Factor in a lineup that can get hot at any given moment, and you're left with a team that could win it all come June.
