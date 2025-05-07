Texas Baseball Claims Top National Seed in Latest Field of 64 Projections
After a long, grinding schedule the 2025 college baseball regular season is fast approaching its conclusion. Only six games stand between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and the SEC Tournament, which runs over the course of Memorial Day weekend.
There were a plethora of questions surrounding the Longhorns entering the campaign. Most notably among them would be how they looked under new coach Jim Schlossnagle and how they would fare in their first season as members of the SEC. Well, folks, it is safe to say both questions have been answered in resounding fashion.
They find themselves sitting atop the D1Baseball rankings as the nation's No. 1 team while sporting a remarkable 38-8 (19-5) record. With just six regular season games and the SEC Tournament left before postseason play begins, more and more projections for the Field of 64 are beginning to appear. And they tend to bode well for the Longhorns.
Starting with the aforementioned D1Baseball, they have the Longhorns as their top national seed in their latest round of projections. This would have them hosting a regional and super regional, should they win.
Joining them in the Austin Regional would be the UTSA Roadrunners as the region's No. 2 seed, the Kansas State Wildcats as the No. 3 seed and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles as the No. 4 seed. This would make for an interesting grouping as UTSA already beat Texas once this season, while there's plenty of history with Kansas State from the school's Big 12 days.
The winner of the Austin Regional would be paired up with the winner of the No. 16 overall seed's regional, which in this projection belongs to the Arizona Wildcats. They are accompanied by the No. 2 seed USC Trojans, No. 3 seed Texas A&M Aggies and No. 4 seed Sacramento State Hornets.
Plenty of interesting matchups could come from the winner of these two hypothetical regionals, but none would draw more attention than a rematch between the Longhorns and Aggies. Especially after Texas swiped Texas A&M in the regular season matchup.
Elsewhere, Baseball America also has high confidence in the Longhorns and has projected them as their No. 1 national seed, too. Their regional opponents are different, though, as they are joined by the No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist Patriots, No. 3 seed UTRGV Vaqueros and No. 4 seed Bryant Bulldogs.
Should they win this potential regional, their matchup would be the winner of the Fort Worth Regional, hosted by the No. 16 seeded TCU Horned Frogs. The other three teams are the No. 2 seed Oklahoma Sooners, No. 3 seed Northeastern Huskies and No. 4 seed Nevada Wolfpack.
These are just projections at the end of the day, of course. However, the Longhorns have more than likely clinched not only a regional host but a national seed and super regional host should they win the Austin Regional. For now, though, they must focus on closing out the regular season on a high note and carrying that momentum into eventual postseason play.