Conference Title Contenders Starting to Separate: Around the SEC

We're officially through four weeks of conference play and several of the SEC's top teams have created some separation at the top of the standings. Alone at the top are the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs, followed closely by the No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.

All three teams left this week with another conference series win. For the Longhorns, it was an absolute grind on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks -- including a 9-1 thumping in the opener.

Elsewhere, multiple teams that entered the season seen as Omaha contenders continued to stumble through conference play. Fortunately for them there are still six weekends worth of SEC series left to play, giving them ample time to right the ship and get back on track.

Who were the big winners and losers this week in the SEC?

LSU teammates wait at home to celebrate with LSU's Derek Curiel (6) after Curiel hit a grand slam during a college baseball game between Tennessee and LSU. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Biggest Winners

No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs (27-6, 10-2)

Prior to this weekend, the most impressive series win of the season had belonged to the No. 2 Texas Longhorns and their victory over the then-No. 5 Auburn Tigers. Now, though, that has officially been supplanted as the best of the season in resounding fashion.

Facing off against Mississippi State, Georgia entered the massive series tied with its foes and Texas atop the SEC standings at 7-2. Three games later and it now stands alone at the top of the conference thanks to a dominant sweep.

With the sweep, the Bulldogs made a loud statement -- not only are they a top dog in the SEC, but they are true contenders to make it to Omaha.

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (25-8, 8-4)

After sweeping Auburn, the Crimson Tide were riding a wave of momentum. They first handled business in a midweek clash, taking down the Jacksonville State Gamecocks ahead of the fourth week of conference play.

Waiting for them was a showdown with the then-No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners. That would prove to be no issue for Alabama, as it handled business and recorded its third consecutive series win in conference play.

Taking two of three from the Sooners jump a whopping eight spots all the way to No. 8 overall, further cementing their status as a threat to win the conference crown.

No. 24 LSU Tigers (22-11, 6-6)

There is no denying that up to this point it has been a very up-and-down season in Baton Rouge. Despite that, though, the talent was there for the Tigers -- all they needed was to put it together consistently. And it appears that they're finally doing so.

Coming off a series win over the Kentucky Wildcats, LSU entered the fourth week of conference play feeling good about itself. That momentum translated into a strong showing on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers took two out of three from the Volunteers, too, which improved their SEC record to 6-6 and jumped them back into this week's rankings at No. 24 overall.

Biggest Losers

No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13, 5-7)

Before the season started, the Razorbacks appeared poised to be a dangerous contender in the SEC. Unfortuantely for them, though, they've been inconsistent and unable to get over the hump quite yet. This showed itself last week when they were swept by the Florida Gators.

Those problems did not get any better this week, either, as they were handed a series loss by the No. 15 Auburn Tigers. In a nutshell a series loss against a team of Auburn's caliber is nothing worth panicking over.

For Arkansas, though, it drops them to a disappointing 5-7 in conference play and makes the hill to climb back into contention for an SEC title that much bigger.

Florida Gators (24-9, 7-5)

Perhaps no team has been more defined by their inconsistency in the SEC this season than the Gators. One game they look like one of the best teams in the nation and will follow it up with a stretch of bad play that leaves you scratching your head.

Illustrating this, they went on the road last week and swept Arkansas to move to 6-3 in conference play as well as jump back into the rankings. Following that up, they returned home and promptly lost two out of three against the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels.

Tennessee Volunteers (20-12, 4-8)

Life in the SEC is difficult under normal circumstances. Navigating the 30-game gauntlet that is conference play while under the direction of a new coach, however, only amplifies how difficult that task is. The Volunteers have learned that lesson the hard way in 2026.

In their first four conference series they have won only one. Their latest outing saw them drop two out of three against No. 24 LSU, dropping them to a shocking 4-8 and only two games out of last in the standings.

Yes, there's still time for them to turn it around and get on track to be a team no one wants in their regional. However, that timer is running out and if they take too long, they could find themselves fighting just to earn an NCAA Tournament bid come June.

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