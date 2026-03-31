Several Teams Break Out the Brooms in Sweep Heavy Weekend: Around the SEC

Every weekend in the SEC presents a big fight feel. However, that rang especially true this past weekend as almost every series pitted rivals against each other on the diamond. And folks, they did not disappoint.

In Austin, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns welcomed the then-No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners to town after a disappointing loss to the Houston Cougars in the midweek. Quickly dispelling that loss, they swept the Sooners, with the final two coming on walk-off singles, dropping them to No. 11 overall in the latest rankings and powering the Longhorns to a 7-2 record in SEC play.

Elsewhere, six other teams also joined in on the fun with the Longhorns and broke out the brooms. Through three weeks of conference play multiple teams have started to separate as the top contenders. With still plenty of season to go, though, anything can happen in the SEC.

Vanderbilt's Ryker Waite (51) celebrate with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Tennessee Volunteers. | MARK ZALESKI / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who were the biggest winners and losers in the SEC this week?

Biggest Winners

No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-7, 6-3)

It was not a pretty start from the Crimson Tide to open conference play, as they were swept by the No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats. Two weeks later, though, and they're one of the hottest teams in the country.

After sweeping the Florida Gators last weekend, they came into their toughest test yet against the No. 18 Auburn Tigers. That was no issue for Alabama. Taking care of business in resounding fashion, it was a sweep of its bitter rivals.

Making matters even sweeter, it knocked Auburn from No. 5 overall all the way down to No. 18. while jumping ahead of them in the rankings at No. 16 after being unranked prior to the weekend.

No. 21 Florida Gators (23-6, 6-3)

While Florida didn't play a rival over the weekend like many of its SEC peers, it did start its week with a win over one. Taking on the No. 7 Florida State Seminoles, the Gators picked up a 5-0 victory to clinch the season series over their hated rivals.

Then they proceeded to carry that momentum into a pivotal three-game series against the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks. Not only did they win it, they went on the road to one of the nation's most hostile environments and swept the Razorbacks, jumping them back into the rankings at No. 21 overall and showing everyone they're not here to mess around.

A Historic Sweep 📈 pic.twitter.com/eVZj3pJBNz — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 29, 2026

Vanderbilt Commodores (17-12, 5-4)

There's no denying it has been a rather up and down season to date for the Commodores. As talented as they are, they've yet to put it all together consistently for multiple games in a row. That changed in a hurry this weekend.

Welcoming the Tennessee Volunteers to town, they showed the promise that many believed they would before the season started. Of course, it was far from easy but Vanderbilt not only swept the Volunteers, it did so in dramatic fashion with each win coming via a walk off -- capped by a grand slam in the finale on Sunday.

Biggest Losers

Ole Miss Rebels (19-10, 3-6)

Ole Miss entered its weekend already not feeling great. In a midweek clash with the Memphis Tigers, the Rebels were handed a 6-2 upset loss. Thankfully, they had the opportunity to forget that loss if they could bounce back against their rivals, the No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Unfortunately for them, they could not do so. They weren't just swept, they were largely uncompetitive outside of the first game. After being walked off in the opener, the Rebels were outscored in the final two games 13-2 and were subsequently knocked out of the rankings just one week after entering them.

No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10, 4-5)

You'll notice the trend among the teams tabbed as the week's biggest losers -- all three of them were swept in their series. All sweeps aren't created equally, though, a lesson that was learned the hard way by the Razorbacks in their showdown against the Gators.

Arkansas found itself sitting at 4-2 in conference prior to its series against Florida and one of the many teams tied for first. That was not a long-lasting standing, as the Gators came into the Razorbacks' own stadium and shut them down in stellar fashion.

Far from the end of the world, this sweep knocked them all the way down to No. 17 overall in the rankings and showed that, while a strong SEC contender, the flaws are there to be exploited.

No. 18 Auburn Tigers (20-7, 4-5)

Last, but certainly not least, the Tigers enter this week's section of biggest losers following their showing against Alabama. And again, like their two counterparts in this section, they were swept and now find themselves sporting a losing record.

Ahead of this one, Auburn felt like a dominant force and one of the early contenders for both a conference crown and a chance to get Omaha. Now, though, the Tigers are staring down an uphill climb to get back to the top of the standings and will have to bounce back in strong fashion this weekend against Arkansas.

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