Dylan Volantis Dominates as Texas Sweeps Michigan State

It was a career day for Dylan Volantis in Texas’ 4–0 victory over Michigan State on Sunday, securing the Longhorns’ seventh straight win to open the season.

Volantis, the reigning SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, delivered a masterful performance this afternoon, one Texas has quickly come to expect from its Sunday starter.

In just his third career start, the left-hander worked seven innings and recorded nine strikeouts on 91 pitches, both career highs.

Volantis in command once again

In his seven scoreless innings, Volantis only allowed five hits while striking out nine and walking one, with several of those hits coming on softly struck balls that found their way through the infield.

But it didn’t matter. The sophomore settled in quickly, retiring 13 consecutive Spartans between the third and seventh innings and keeping Michigan State off the scoreboard while securing the weekend sweep.

The outing followed an impressive performance just a week earlier, when Volantis struck out eight while allowing just one hit and one run. Through two Sunday starts, he is certainly living up to the expectations that followed his standout freshman campaign.

“I think it’s no coincidence the success that he has,” catcher Carson Tinney said. “He’s just so controlled and composed up there on the mound.”

The performance also marked another milestone for a Texas pitching staff that has allowed just 10 runs through seven games this season.

“We knew the pitching staff was going to be the strong suit of our club,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “(The) veterans and the new guys throw a lot of strikes (and) multiple pitches for strikes.”

Early execution provides cushion

Texas gave its starter some early support, manufacturing runs without relying on the long ball. The Longhorns used two hits and two walks in the first inning to plate a pair of runs, highlighted by a run-scoring walk from Jonah Williams and an RBI groundout by Casey Borba.

Williams added another RBI in the third inning with a single to right field that scored Carson Tinney, who reached on a double.

In the fourth, singles from Ashton Larson and Anthony Pack Jr. helped Texas push across its final run when a balk brought Larson home, extending the lead to 4–0.

“We played good team offense on a tough weekend to hit the ball out of the ballpark,” Schlossnagle said. “I feel good about us being able to win a game against a good team in different ways.”

The Longhorns didn’t add another run the rest of the afternoon, but it hardly mattered as Volantis continued to cruise.

After he exited, Brett Crossland and Burns combined for two perfect innings, striking out three to preserve the shutout.

Texas returns to UFCU Disch-Falk Field Tuesday against UTGRV at 6:30 PM CT.