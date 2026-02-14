Jim Schlossnagle Provides Injury Update on Jonah Williams

Texas sophomore outfielder Jonah Williams was notably missing from the Longhorns batting order on opening day against the UC Davis Aggies.

Although the two-sport athlete was available to hit in the season opener, he was left out as a precaution and should be good by next week, according to Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle. But Williams presence was not missed too much as freshman outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. dazzled in his collegiate debut.

Pack Jr. went a perfect 3-3 at the plate, firing a double and driving in 2 RBIs in the Longhorns' run-rule, 12-2 victory over the Aggies on Friday night in Austin, Texas.

“It was amazing, it was surreal. I dreamed about playing college ball my whole life,” Pack Jr. said. “For the fans to come out, like that amount of people, I've never been in front of that before, so it's a blessing. Definitely took advantage of my opportunity.”

The lefty’s line drive towards right field in the bottom of the fifth inning drove in a pair of runs to grow the Longhorns' lead to six runs, putting Texas fully in the driver's seat.

A Breakout Prefromace

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As one of the best players coming out of the 2025 recruiting class, ranked as the No. 5 best outfielder and No. 32 overall player according to Perfect Game. Pack Jr. decided to forgo the MLB Draft, preferring to try out the college ranks first.

‘“It's always been my dream to play college ball. I wouldn't even say the draft,” Pack Jr. said. “Things just worked out the way it did. And I was blessed enough to be at the University of Texas, and I love it. I think I made the right decision.”

Tonight, Pack Jr. made a statement to Longhorn Nation and etched himself in Texas history. He garnered the most hits by a freshman in a season opener, matching C.J. Hinojosa’s 3-3 performance at the plate in 2013 against Sacramento State.

most hits by a Texas freshman in a season opener since 2013 🤘#HookEm | @theeantpack pic.twitter.com/NrEV0vT93o — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) February 14, 2026

“Every day is not going to be like that,” Schlossnagle said. “But it's good for a young player to see some positive things happen right out of the shoe.”

Despite not getting the start in the outfield, Pack Jr. said that Williams was right there with him the entire game, mentoring one of the newest Longhorns during the game.

“He's been at right field, he started games last year. He was behind me, telling me to calm down, relax,” Pack Jr. said.

With centerfield anchored down by junior outfielder Aiden Robbins, Pack Jr. was forced to play out of position from his high school days. While the freshman made a lapse at the top of the first, missing a pop-up in his coverage area, Schlossnagle was still impressed by his performance.

“Anthony, he looked like a veteran player tonight. He was playing with a lot of freedom and not afraid to make a mistake,” Schlossnagle said. “[I] wish he'd have caught that pop-up in right field. But he's learning a new position.”

The Longhorns will look to take their first series victory of the year against the Aggies tomorrow at 12 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.