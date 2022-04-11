Former Texas P Ty Madden Impresses in Dominant Professional Debut

Madden made his first career start at the professional level on Sunday.

Former Texas ace Ty Madden made his professional debut on Sunday and was as good as advertised following a dominant 2021 season for Texas. Madden, who was taken at pick No. 32 in the Competitive Balance Round A by the Detroit Tigers, showed potential of becoming a starting pitcher at the MLB level while at Texas.

During the 2021 season you would have been hard pressed to find many pitchers who were more highly regarded in college baseball than Madden, and for good reason.

In his final season as a Longhorn, Madden posted a 7-5 record with a 2.45 ERA. Madden, serving as the Friday starter for Texas. He also showed filthy stuff throughout the season, racking up 137 strikeouts against only 44 walks in just 113 2/3 innings pitched, en route to an All-American selection and College World Series appearance. Simply put, it was not hard to see what made Madden a potentially highly sought-after pitcher for major league teams. Madden, a top-pitching prospect in the Tigers organization, showed exactly why he was drafted where he was. Ty Madden

In his debut for the Western Michigan Whitecaps, the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, Madden picked up right where he left off from his time at Texas.

He would give up a leadoff home run to the first batter he faced but settled in nicely as the game went on, working his pitches perfectly. Madden would go on to toss four innings of one-run baseball, only allowing the one hit and racking up six strikeouts over the four frames.

While it was only his first start at the professional level, Madden showed the potential to be a dominant starter in the MLB. If he continues to pitch as well as he did on Sunday, don't be surprised to see him climb up the ranks of the Detroit farm system at a quick rate.

Ty Madden Ty Madden Ty Madden

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.