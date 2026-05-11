Georgia Takes Conference Crown, Vanderbilt's Woes Continue: Around the SEC

It was another thrilling weekend of action across the SEC, as the ninth week of conference play brought us several series filled with marquee moments. Among them, the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the LSU Tigers and clinched the SEC crown.

Like any other weekend in college baseball's best conference, this was far from the only notable occurence. Elsewhere, teams like the No. 6 Texas Longhorns stumbled in disappointing fashion and now find their postseason picture a lot less certain than it was prior.

Fortunately for those teams, however, there is still one week left in conference play and then the SEC Tournament to get back on track. Until then, allow us to give you a rundown of the squads that left this weekend as the biggest winners and losers.

Who were the biggest winners and losers this week in the SEC?

The Texas Longhorns line up for the national anthem prior to the first pitch. | University of Texas Athletic

Biggest winners

No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs (41—11, 21—6)

There isn't a more obvious selection for one of our three winners this week than the Bulldogs themselves. No, LSU is not a powerhouse this season but there is no denying how impressive of a weekend Georgia put together.

Welcoming the Tigers to Athens, it was an easy sweep for Georgia to run its winning streak to nine games. However, more importantly the series-clinching win on Saturday secured the regular season conference championship with one series left to play.

𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐆𝐄𝐎𝐑𝐆𝐈𝐀 𝐁𝐔𝐋𝐋𝐃𝐎𝐆𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐒𝐄𝐂 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐑 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/plzDAJoDHk — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) May 10, 2026

No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks (34—18, 15—12)

Year in and year out, no conference in college baseball produces more Regional hosts than the SEC. Eager to add their names to that list this season, the Razorbacks have been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks and have been one of the hottest teams in college baseball.

That success carried into their series against the Sooners this weekend in a big way. In each of their first two games they scored 12 runs, including a 12-2 run-rule victory in the opener. And while they didn't complete the sweep, they did take two from Oklahoma and put themselves in a strong spot to host a potential Fayetteville Regional.

Tennessee Volunteers (34—18, 13—14)

Ultimately, the Volunteers are not in contention for a top four spot in the SEC standings and will not receiver a double-bye in the conference tournament. Despite that, however, they are picking up momentum with the SEC Tournament and postseason play looming.

Adding to their recent success, they played host to No. 6 Texas and easily outmatched the Longhorns on the diamond in the first two games. Winning both, they secured another impressive series win against a top-ranked conference foe and boosted their chances at receiving a favorable draw when the NCAA Tournament starts.

Biggest losers

No. 6 Texas Longhorns (37—12, 16—10)

Losing one series more often than not, not an end of the world or a make or break situation. This was the case for the Longhorns and their trip to Knoxville over the weekend, in which Tennessee handed them their second series loss of the season.

However, it's how they lost. They struck out 19 times in the opener, a 5-1 loss, and then could not contain the Volunteers lineup in a 14-9 loss on Saturday. Now they've gone from a potential lock for national seed to possibly only a top-16 seed, which would mean they would have to go on the road for a Super Regional.

Oklahoma Sooners (31—18, 13—14)

Before their series last weekend against No. 19 Florida, the Sooners were a team on the fringe of hosting a Regional in Norman. Then they dropped two games against the Gators and saw already slim odds get put on life support.

One week later and those chances are all but gone for Oklahoma. Going on the road to take on a red-hot Arkansas squad, it was not a good weekend for the squad from Norman. The Sooners dropped two games again, and while they are safely an NCAA Tournament team, they've gone from a host contender to a likely No. 2 seed in someone else's ballpark.

Vanderbilt Commodores (29—24, 11—16).

Expectations are high every year in Nashville when baseball season starts. For good reason, too, as the Commodores are consistently one of the nation's top teams and churn out elite MLB players. Entering the 2026 campaign, they'd made the NCAA Tournament every year since 2006.

Well, it is safe to say that streak is likely coming to an end. Their hopes of making it were already dangerously low, and now they feel borderline impossible following a series loss to Missouri this weekend. Now, their best bet at getting into the Field of 64 is going on a run and winning the SEC Tournament to claim the conference's automatic bid.

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