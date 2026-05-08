No. 4 Texas Opening Conference Series Against Tennessee: Live Updates
Once again, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (36—10, 15—8) are back in action and preparing for another exciting weekend of SEC play. And with it comes a trip into one of the nation's most hostile environments for a tough test against the Tennessee Volunteers (32—17, 11—13).
It is the last road conference series of the season for the Longhorns. So far on the road in conference play they've fared well, with key series wins over No. 6 Auburn and Vanderbilt. However, their lone series loss in conference play did come away from against No. 9 Texas A&M.
Their most recent set of conference games was an absolute slugfest against No. 11 Mississippi State, in which they took two out of three from the Bulldogs. It was a pitcher's duel for a 3-1 victory in the opener, while the bats roared to life in the 11-6 finale win to clinch the series.
Can Texas take the opener against Tennessee?
Now, they must focus on the task at hand in what is another important three-game series. While Texas faces long odds to come back and win the SEC, continuing to win games at this stage is crucial. The top four in the regular season standings earn a double-bye in the conference tournament, with the Longhorns currently tied alongside the Aggies for second and 2.5 games back of No. 5 Georgia.
Taking the rubber in the opener will be Dylan Volantis. Aiming to continue his stellar stretch as the Friday night guy, the sophomore southpaw enters the game red-hot and determined to deliver an absolute gem for the Longhorns.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns opening up their three-game series against the Volunteers from Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday evening.
How to watch/listen -
Friday May 8 - 5:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
RF - Aiden Robbins
C - Carson Tinney
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
2B - Ethan Mendoza
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Temo Becerra
DH - Ashton Larson
1B - Casey Borba
CF - Maddox Monsour
P - Dylan Volantis
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Tegan Kuhns (Tennessee) pitching
Robbins: Walk
Tinney: Fly out to left
Pack: Line out to short
Mendoza: Strikeout swinging
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98