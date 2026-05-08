No. 4 Texas Opening Conference Series Against Tennessee: Live Updates

Once again, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (36—10, 15—8) are back in action and preparing for another exciting weekend of SEC play. And with it comes a trip into one of the nation's most hostile environments for a tough test against the Tennessee Volunteers (32—17, 11—13).

It is the last road conference series of the season for the Longhorns. So far on the road in conference play they've fared well, with key series wins over No. 6 Auburn and Vanderbilt. However, their lone series loss in conference play did come away from against No. 9 Texas A&M.

Their most recent set of conference games was an absolute slugfest against No. 11 Mississippi State, in which they took two out of three from the Bulldogs. It was a pitcher's duel for a 3-1 victory in the opener, while the bats roared to life in the 11-6 finale win to clinch the series.

Can Texas take the opener against Tennessee?

Texas Longhorns pitcher Dylan Volantis celebrates on the mound after recording an out against the Ole Miss Rebels. | University of Texas Athletic

Now, they must focus on the task at hand in what is another important three-game series. While Texas faces long odds to come back and win the SEC, continuing to win games at this stage is crucial. The top four in the regular season standings earn a double-bye in the conference tournament, with the Longhorns currently tied alongside the Aggies for second and 2.5 games back of No. 5 Georgia.

Taking the rubber in the opener will be Dylan Volantis. Aiming to continue his stellar stretch as the Friday night guy, the sophomore southpaw enters the game red-hot and determined to deliver an absolute gem for the Longhorns.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns opening up their three-game series against the Volunteers from Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday evening.

How to watch/listen -

Friday May 8 - 5:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

RF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

2B - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

DH - Ashton Larson

1B - Casey Borba

CF - Maddox Monsour

P - Dylan Volantis

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Tegan Kuhns (Tennessee) pitching

Robbins: Walk

Tinney: Fly out to left

Pack: Line out to short

Mendoza: Strikeout swinging

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.