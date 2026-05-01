How to Tune into the Massive SEC Showdown Between Texas & Mississippi State

For the first time in over 40 years, the Texas Longhorns and Mississippi State Bulldogs will meet for a three-game set at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

This year will mark just the second time in the two-storied program’s history that they will face each other as conference members. Last season, the Longhorns rolled into Starkville, Mississippi, and swept the Bulldogs, picking up two run-rules, but this year's series won’t be as easy.

The Bulldogs have emerged as one of the premier teams in college baseball this season, standing at a 35-10 record and the fourth-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference this weekend. Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle has a lot of praise for Mississippi State in his pre-series media availability on Thursday.

“This would be the most, most complete team that we've played this season, and probably had the best offense that we've seen this season,” Schlossnagle said. “That's certainly an Omaha team.”

Here’s how to watch one of the best series in college baseball this weekend.

How to Watch No. 4 Texas vs No. 10 Mississippi State

Texas Athletics

Who: No. 4 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 10 Mississippi State Bulldogs

What: Eighth SEC series of the season

When: Friday, May 1 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 3 at 1 p.m.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin, Texas)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ (Friday and Saturday), ESPN (Sunday)

Radio: The Zone AM-1300/103.1 FM

Last season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 record in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. It was a really tough season for the Bulldogs in 2025. Head coach Chris Lemonis was fired midseason and Mississippi State ended with a 36-23 record before losing in the Tallahassee regional.

Meet the Coaches

Mississippi State head coach Brian O'Connor talks with umpires and Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco before a college baseball game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss in the Governor’s Cup 7-3. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle earned his 1000 career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Brian O’Connor, Mississippi State: After the midseason firing of Chris Lemonis, who was responsible for the program's only baseball national championship in 2021, Mississippi State lured longtime Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor to restore the program to its former glory. During his 21 seasons in Charlottesville, O’Connor built the Cavaliers into a powerhouse in the 21st Century. O’Connor led Virginia to its first baseball national championship in 2015.

What To Know About The Bulldogs

Mississippi State outfielder Bryce Chance (38) hands his batting gear to a coach after making it on base during a college baseball game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss in the Governor’s Cup 7-3. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under new head coach Brian O’Connor, the Bulldogs have stormed out of the gates in 2026 and have returned themselves as one of the best teams in college baseball. The Bulldogs boast an effective combination of power hitting and dominant pitching.

After being swept by Tennessee and Arkansas, Mississippi State captured some momentum down the stretch in April. The Bulldogs are riding a nine-game win streak, including two conference series sweeps, as they head into Austin for a top-10 showdown.

A lot of the production has come from the plate for the Bulldogs, with six of their nine hitters batting above a .300 batting average. Their bottom of the order is no slouch either, all three batting in the high .200 range.

Third basemen Ace Reese is the Bulldogs' most effective hitter on the roster, leading the team in hits with 55, extra base hits with 18 doubles, and home runs at 15 on the year. Gehrig Frei, Noah Sullivan, and Bryce Chance have also proved to be effective hitters this season, joining Reese in the 50-hit club.

On the pitching side, Mississippi State ace Tomas Valincius is one of the best starting arms in the conference and in the nation with an impressive 2.13 ERA and 87 strikeouts on the year. Duke Stone will be the Saturday starter with a solid 4.64 ERA and has tossed for 74 strikeouts.

Charlie Foster will get the call for Sunday’s series finale against the Longhorns. Foster holds a 5.67 ERA in his eight starts in 2026.

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