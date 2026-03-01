Texas Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle Reaches Major Career Milestone

After 20 years and some change, Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle earned his 1,000th victory as a head coach in the Longhorns hard fought 5-2 victory over the Baylor Bears Saturday night at Daikin Park in Houston.

Schlossnagle becomes the seventh active Division I head coach to have 1,000 wins under his belt. Although he earned a massive career milestone, Schlossnagle was quick to not make the moment about him, rather focusing on his team’s effort.

“It's awesome to win a ball game, and certainly it’s way more about the players that I have had opportunity to coach and assistant coach, and everybody's been involved in that,” Schlossnagle said. “I've had a great chance to coach at four awesome schools — UNLV, TCU, [Texas] A&M and now here, and so looking for 1001 right now.”

Another Milestone

With Schlossnagle earning No. 1000, he became the third Texas head coach in the program’s history with four digit victories. He joins former Longhorn skippers Augie Garrido and Cliff Gustafson for the honor.

Only Gustafson earned all 1,466 wins as Texas head coach, being the only collegiate team he coached during his 28-year tenure in Austin. Garrido earned his 1,000th career victory during his second stint with Cal-State Fullerton in the 1990s prior to being hired by the Longhorns in 1997.

The majority of Schlossnagle’s victories came from his long 17-year tenure at TCU, accruing 734 victories while head coach of the Horned Frogs.

Only a few college coaches will ever see No. 100, but 1,000 is a milestone unlike any other. While it was not a big point of emphasis heading into the game, Schlossnagle's players made sure to give their head coach a big celebration on his way out of the dugout.

Packed in a big group, the Longhorn ballplayers with smiles all on their faces mobbed their head coach, jumping around him. Admittedly not his style, especially at this point in the season, Schlossnagle was able to make an exception tonight.

“It's great to celebrate with the players. It's not necessarily my style. I usually save that for winning the super regional and hopefully in Omaha one day,” Schlossnagle said. “I try to make the games way more about them and way less about the coaches. Practice is what I love. The games are for the players.”

Outside of No. 1000 for Schlossnagle, the Longhorns improved to 10-0 to open up the 2026 season and now remain as one of only four teams that are still unbeaten heading into Sunday’s finale against Ohio State.