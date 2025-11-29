Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Rips Mississippi State Fans for 'Disrespectful' Move
To the victor go the spoils.
And in this case, the spoils for Ole Miss, the victor of the Egg Bowl, included getting the last laugh over Mississippi State after their in-state rivalry boiled over both on, and apparently off, the field. Following a 38-19 victory in which he threw for 359 passing yards and four touchdowns, Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who had his jersey allegedly stolen by Bulldogs fans in the middle of the night before the Egg Bowl, addressed the apparent incident while speaking to reporters.
And while Chambliss admitted he found it somewhat amusing, he also made clear how he feels about Mississippi State and their fans.
“I thought it was kind of funny, but it’s very disrespectful, honestly,” Chambliss said. “It kind of shows you what kind of school Mississippi State is. They’ve always had brawls and fights and whatnot. We can’t get too caught up in that, but that was very disrespectful.”
Lane Kiffin accuses Mississippi State fans of stealing Chambliss's jersey
Kiffin, during a pregame interview on ESPN, stoked the flamed of the Ole Miss-Mississippi State rivalry when he claimed that Bulldogs fans broke into the Ole Miss locker room in the middle of the night.
“Shoot, at 10 o’clock last night—luckily, our great Ken Crane, our equipment manager, hid secret cameras in the locker room so we could watch Mississippi State break into our locker room and start stealing things,” Kiffin said. “We reported to Mississippi State, they said they’d put security, and how about this? At 3 o’clock in the morning they break in again and take Trinidad [Chambliss]’s jersey. So I guess you expect nothing less from these people.”
The hostile feelings between the two programs then spilled out onto the field, as a shoving match broke out between the Rebels and Bulldogs as they scrapped for what was initially thought to be a fumble.
The entirety of the Egg Bowl experience, Chambliss's first, left the senior QB with a lasting impression of Mississippi State.
“I’ll hate Mississippi State for the rest of my life now,” Chambliss said with a laugh.