How Unexpected Freshman Has Become Crucial Piece of Texas Baseball’s Bullpen

Sam Cozart and Brett Crossland have long headlined a deep crop of talented freshmen in Texas baseball’s bullpen this season. And understandably so, as both have already emerged as bona fide stars and high-leverage arms the Longhorns consistently trust.

But the depth goes beyond those two freshman standouts, as fellow rookie Brody Walls has been making considerable noise in recent weeks. That hype only intensified Tuesday night against UTSA.

Despite all the blown leads, defensive mistakes and enough offense to power an entire weekend series, the freshman right-hander delivered one of the most important outings of his young career in Texas’ 11-8 comeback win over the Roadrunners.

“Brody was awesome,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said postgame. “Tinney’s homer was huge, but Brody was the story.”

And honestly, it’s hard to argue otherwise.

Walls stabilizes game, helps power Texas past UTSA

Walls entered in the fifth inning with Texas clinging to a tie game after surrendering a four-run lead earlier in the night. UTSA had already scored seven runs after a dismal third inning from Max Grubbs and a shaky outing from Ethan Walker. The Roadrunners looked fully capable of spoiling another midweek game.

But Walls came in, and suddenly a comeback didn't feel so out of reach.

The freshman escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth by inducing an inning-ending double play, then retired seven consecutive batters while striking out five Roadrunners across 3 2/3 innings. His final line — one hit, one earned run, five strikeouts and one walk — marked one of the best outings of his young career.

“I think their swings changed when he came in the game,” Schlossnagle said. “They don’t swing and miss much, and they swung and missed against Brody. That tells you a lot.”

That’s the part Texas should pay the closest attention to moving forward.

The Longhorns already know what they have at the back end of the bullpen with Cozart, Crossland, Thomas Burns and others. But any postseason team needs a reliable fourth arm you can rely on. Earlier in the season, it would have been reasonable to assume Jason Flores or Kade Bing could have occupied that spot.

But now, Walls suddenly looks like he could be that guy.

The freshman has now quietly become one of Texas’ most trusted multi-inning options, and Schlossnagle admitted Tuesday night that conversations are already happening about what Walls’ role could look like in the postseason.

He now has more innings pitched this season than several notable Texas relievers, including Crossland, Haiden Leffew and Burns. While his role has mostly come in lower-leverage situations throughout the season, outings like Tuesday’s should make it much harder to keep him out of bigger moments.

And more postseason options certainly would not hurt, especially considering the bullpen chaos that unfolded against UTSA in last season’s Austin Regional. The Longhorns will take all the reliable arms they can possibly get.

And if Walls continues handling bigger opportunities the way he did Tuesday night, Texas should have plenty.

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