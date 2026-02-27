Jim Schlossnagle Honors Hilarious Bet With Texas Players Amid Winning Streak

Sitting in the third-base dugout at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Texas baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle faced the media sporting a noticeably new look on Thursday.

“I made a deal with Borba in the offseason,” Schossnagle said. “I was making fun of his stache, and he said, ‘When are you gonna grow one?’ And I said, ‘Well, start with winning five straight, and then we'll talk about it.”

The milestone probably arrived sooner than Schlossnagle anticipated. The No. 3-ranked Longhorns remain undefeated to start the season after another dominant run-rule victory Tuesday against UTRGV.

Now, Texas faces its first true test of the year as it travels to Houston for the Bruce Bolt College Classic.

If all goes well this weekend, Schlossnagle may be keeping the mustache for quite some time.

Texas remains confident ahead of first true test

Coastal Carolina Chanticleer's Cameron Flukey pitches against Auburn during NCAA Baseball Super Regonal action. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But that’s far from guaranteed as Texas faces a stacked lineup. The Longhorns open the weekend Friday against Coastal Carolina, a top-10 opponent that will be without ace Cameron Flukey.

One of the highest-rated pitching prospects for the 2026 MLB Draft, Flukey logged 101.2 innings last season, allowing 78 hits and 40 runs while striking out 118 batters. In his lone start this season on opening day, he struck out seven and allowed two runs over 5.2 innings in a 5-3 win against Fairfield.

However, the right-hander is expected to miss roughly two months with a stress fracture in his rib.

Even without their top arm, Texas understands the challenge Coastal Carolina presents.

“I think everybody gets excited about facing a great picture like (Flukey) and a great team like Coastal … but they still have great pitchers,” Schossnagle said. “I mean, we're preparing for the guy that we're going to face right now, and he's got outstanding stuff as well.”

Despite early-season losses to the College of Charleston and Illinois, the Chanticleers remain No. 9 in D1Baseball’s latest Top 25 rankings.

“We're still facing a great team,” Schlossnagle said. “And still have to go play the game.”

Texas will also face Baylor (5-3) on Saturday evening and Ohio State (5-2) on Sunday afternoon. The tournament marks the Longhorns’ first opportunity to navigate adversity away from home.

“We've had a little bit of self-imposed adversity, where we played from behind a little bit,” Schlossnagle said. “I hope we continue to win all the games, but it's probably not going to happen. Everybody has a plan till you get punched. So I'm sure we'll take some punches this weekend, and I'm looking forward to seeing how the guys handle the different environment.”