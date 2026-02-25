No. 3 Texas Longhorns Roll to Another Run-Rule Win Over UTRGV

Longhorns fans are going to have to start demanding a partial refunds if the run-rule trend continues for No. 3 Texas baseball.

Texas got to wrap up the night early for the second midweek game in a row, shutting out the UTRGV Vaqueros, for a 14-0 run-rule Tuesday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

“I feel like we just pitched really well and gotten some timely hits, which scored a bunch of runs with two outs today,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “So good baseball. We'll take it.”

Another Great Night For The Hitters

The Longhorns' offense has been nothing short of impressive to open up the 2026 season, and it continued its dominance at the plate against the Vaqueros.

Texas recorded its season high in hits, with 15, and scored in six of the seven innings in tonight's game. The Longhorns excelled in situational hitting, scoring six of their 14 runs with two outs already on the board.

Four Longhorns recorded a multiple-hit game, with junior centerfielder Aiden Robbins being the most productive hitter, going a perfect 3-3 for three RBI and a home run in the first inning to set the offensive tone.

“The hunger to try and get that last pitch in is something that elevates our game,” Robbins said. “Two strike hits are what demoralize the [other] team.”

Robbins, though, wasn’t the only one having fun at the ballpark, especially hitting long balls out of the park. Texas’ usual starting catcher, Carson Tinney, filled in at the designated hitter position today, giving Andrew Ermis the start behind the plate.

In the Longhorns four run fourth inning, Tinney crushed a monster shot over the 32-foot batter's eye for a 2-run home run, his third of the season. After opening up the season hitless, Tinney is riding a six-game hit streak.

“That's what we praise on, is the damage that we can do and the damage that we don't do,” Robbins said. “It's the singles mentality we have, the doubles mentality, everything. We don't care what it is, we're going to hit it.”

Andrew Ermis, in his second career start at the division one level, also got in on the hitting onslaught, firing a pair of RBI singles. Texas first basemen Casey Borba and third basemen Temo Becerra also picked up a multi-hit game each, driving in two hits.

Starting Pitching Comes up Big

that'll play for your first career start 💪#HookEm pic.twitter.com/aanQBPfyvB — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) February 25, 2026

Texas freshman pitcher Sam Cozart’s Frankenstein cleats made headlines last week after it was revealed the team had to drill holes into a basketball shoe for the studs. Cozart, though, was able to secure custom baseball cleats for his first collegiate start.

Equipped with the new kicks, Cozart was able to maintain composure on the mound after a lead-off single by UTRGV centerfielder Rocco Garza Gongora on the first pitch of the game. Cozart blazed through the rest of the Vaqueros' batting order, striking out eight of the 16 batters he faced in four innings of play.

“It was a big deal because I got to do it in a Longhorn jersey,” Cozart said on his first start. “Starting is nothing different to me. But in this program, we are out getters. There are no roles here. If I'm told to go in the seventh inning, in the ninth inning, I'll go do that. It doesn't really matter. I'll get out no matter what.”

Schlossnagle pulled Cozart at the top of the fifth inning to give some action to his bullpen arms. While they did not have the same dominance as Cozart, the Longhorns relief pitcher maintained the shutout for Texas’s eighth straight win.

Texas will face No. 9 Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m. CT for its first of three games for the Bruce Bolt College Classic at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.