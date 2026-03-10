Jonah Williams Among Multiple Texas Longhorns Dealing With Injury

Now at 15-0 — their best start in more than 20 years — things couldn’t be going much better for the Texas Longhorns.

After Sacramento State took a series from LSU and the Longhorns swept the USC State Spartans last weekend, Texas moved up to No. 2 in the polls, sitting behind only UCLA.

But like any baseball team, the Longhorns are not without their issues, particularly on the injury front.

Here’s a look at Texas baseball’s latest injury updates before the Longhorns face Texas State on Tuesday in San Marcos.

Jonah Williams Dealing With Another Shoulder Setback

Texas Longhorns outfielder Jonah Williams at the plate | Texas Longhorns Athletics

The most notable news from the weekend was Jonah Williams’ absence in the final two games of the USC Upstate series.

The two-sport athlete injured his shoulder diving for a ball in the outfield during the Longhorns’ win over the Spartans on Friday. And unfortunately for Williams, it’s the same shoulder that caused issues for him in the past.

“I don’t think it’s anything super serious,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said Sunday. “He’s just sore. We’ll find out when they get it looked at tomorrow. But he just banged up his shoulder a little bit. I think he’s OK, though.”

Williams has dealt with a frustrating injury history since arriving at Texas last January, including previous hamstring and shoulder problems.

His absence this weekend appeared to be largely precautionary, and he could return as soon as Tuesday.

Courville Still out; Ermis, Rodriguez Dealing With Lingering Issues

Williams’ injury is especially concerning for a Texas outfield that is already losing depth pieces.

Freshman Presley Courville injured his shoulder after crashing into the wall while working in the outfield during practice last week. The backup catcher is expected to miss a couple of weeks.

Fellow backup catcher Andrew Ermis also dealt with an injury after taking a foul tip off his hand during Tuesday’s game against Houston Christian.

Ermis finished the game but did not bat against the Spartans over the weekend. The injury appears minor, however, and the junior should return to action soon.

Shortstop Adrian Rodriguez is also still battling soreness following offseason hand surgery, which may explain why his power numbers have dipped compared to last season.

“I think it's just going to be a thing for a while until it fully heals,” Schlossnagle said. “The doctors told everybody that he's fine, but everybody heals differently, and so he's going to be a little sore from time to time.”

The shortstops coming off one of his best offensive performances of the season, scoring two runs while adding a double and two stolen bases.

The hope is that once the hand fully heals, Rodriguez will return to his typical form — a bona fide offensive weapon for Texas.

And finally, some fans may have been curious about Anthony Pack Jr.’s absence in the final innings on Sunday.

But luckily for Texas, there’s no injury concern there. The “Pack-man” was simply dealing with an illness and was pulled after throwing up in the dugout.

“He was really mad at me for taking him out of the game,” Schlossnagle said. “He's a super tough kid. He's fearless. He did not want to come out of the game.”