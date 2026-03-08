Josh Livingston’s Breakout Day Leads Texas Baseball to Dominant Run-rule Win

It was a déjà vu kind of day for Texas baseball in the third game of the series against USC Upstate.

After some sleepy play to start the game — and holding just a two-run lead through five innings — Texas broke through in the bottom of the sixth with a five-run outburst behind a four-RBI blast from Josh Livingston, eerily similar to Saturday’s fifth-inning breakthrough.

But fortunately for the Longhorns, there was no late comeback effort from the Spartans this time.

Livingston added another home run later in the game to cap a 13-3 victory, Texas’ sixth run-rule win of the season.

Livingstone Breaks Through For Two Homers

Livingstone entered Sunday with just two hits in 16 at-bats to begin his Texas career, as the Wichita State transfer had endured an unfortunate start to the year.

Sunday marked a breakthrough performance.

The Longhorns manufactured their first runs with some aggressive baserunning and small ball. Shortstop Adrian Rodriguez scored on a groundout from outfielder Anthony Pack Jr., before first baseman Casey Borba drove in third baseman Temo Becerra with a sacrifice fly to give Texas a 2-0 lead.

Borba later crushed a high outside pitch over the left-field wall for a three-run home run in the fourth — his third of the season — pushing the Longhorns ahead 5-0.

Then came Livingston.

Rodriguez opened the sixth inning with a double down the left-field line before Pack Jr. brought him home with an RBI double of his own. After Borba walked and Ashton Larson drew a free pass to load the bases, Livingston delivered the biggest swing of the afternoon.

The designated hitter launched a grand slam to right-center field, pushing the Longhorns’ lead to 10-3. The blast marked Texas’ second grand slam of the weekend as the offense once again came alive in a single explosive inning.

And just two innings later, Livingston struck again. After Jalin Duplantier reached with a single, Livingston crushed a two-run homer to right field to end the game in another walk-off, run-rule fashion.

The two long balls were Livingston’s first as a Longhorn and capped a strong offensive weekend for Texas, which blasted 10 home runs in the series.

“Super happy for (Livingston). He's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker, on our team since he's been here,” Schlossnagle said. “He's put up numbers in college like he did last year at Wichita State, and just really hasn't been rewarded for all the work.”

Volantis Steadies Early Before Fifth-inning Trouble

Starter Dylan Volantis turned in a solid start through the first few innings, allowing several hits but keeping the Spartans off the scoreboard.

Then the wheels started falling off in the fifth.

USC Upstate strung together several hits with two outs, beginning with a walk and an infield single. Thirdbaseman Jake Armsey drove in the Spartans’ first run with a single to right field before catcher Tyler Lang followed with a two-run double down the line to cut the Texas lead to 5–3.

The rally marked the first time an opponent had scored multiple runs off “Praying Mantis” Volantis this season. Head coach Jim Schlossnagle turned to Michael Winter out of the bullpen, and the reliever induced a flyout to end the inning.

Winter and Brett Crossland combined for 3⅓ scoreless innings of relief, striking out four USC Upstate hitters and preserving the Longhorns’ comfortable lead.

Volantis finished with 4⅔ innings pitched while allowing three runs, an unusual Sunday for the Texas phenom.

Texas will travel to San Marcos on Tuesday to face Texas State for its first true road game of the season before SEC play begins next weekend against Ole Miss.