Things are looking pretty good for Texas Longhorns baseball right about now.

The Longhorns handled business Tuesday night in a 16-3 rout of Houston Christian, capturing their third run-rule victory and 12th win of the season.

Texas is off to its best start in 21 years. That 2005 campaign ended with a 56-16 record and its sixth national championship.

Let’s take a look at everything good, bad and ugly from Tuesday’s standout win.

The Good — Another Offensive Explosion

Texas infielder Ethan Mendoza makes the turn for a double play. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point, it’s not a surprise.

Texas set a season high in runs Tuesday and has now outscored opponents 109-22 this season. Ridiculous stuff.

The breakthrough came in the fourth, when Texas mounted a six-run frame that flipped the game for good. Jonah Williams lifted a sacrifice fly, Ethan Mendoza punched a single through the right side and Adrian Rodriguez and Temo Becerra followed with RBI knocks of their own. Anthony Pack Jr. capped the inning with a two-run single that ended the Huskies’ starter’s night.

In the fifth, Carson Tinney launched a three-run homer to push the lead into double digits. The Longhorns added four more in the sixth, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Aiden Robbins..

Five different Texas players finished with multiple RBIs — Tinney, Mendoza, Robbins, Rodriguez and Pack Jr. Meanwhile, all nine starters recorded at least one hit as the Longhorns matched a season best with 14 knocks.

Yes, the competition hasn’t been elite. But Texas fans should be optimistic about an offense producing up and down the lineup.

The Bad — A Shaky Sixth Inning From the Bullpen

Four five innings, Houston Christian barely threatened.

Sam Cozart got this second start of the season and was positively outstanding. The freshman struck out six and allowed just one hit — a solo home run — across five nearly flawless innings.

But then came the sixth.

Reliever Jason Flores entered and was immediately greeted with back-to-back doubles. A groundout and a wild pitch plated two runs, and a walk plus a single created additional traffic before Flores escaped.

Not all of it was clean contact, and a couple tough defensive plays complicated the inning. Still, it marked one of the few stretches this season where Texas looked momentarily unsettled on the mound.

It didn’t change the outcome, and head coach Jim Schlossnagle remains confident in the sophomore. But against stronger competition, those innings can tighten quickly.

The Ugly — Houston Christian’s Defensive Unraveling

If there was an “ugly” side to Tuesday’s game, it belonged to the Huskies’ defense.

Multiple errors and misplays extended innings and opened the floodgates for Texas’ biggest rallies. A miscommunication in the outfield allowed Casey Borba to reach and score early. A throwing error at first base prolonged the sixth inning and helped push the game into run-rule territory.

The Longhorns didn’t need help to score 16 runs. But Houston Christian made sure the margin grew quickly.