Longhorns Strike First, Lead Spartans 2-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates
It is another wonderful Sunday afternoon in March, which means the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (14-0) are ready for another day of baseball. This rendition of Sunday baseball comes against the USC Upstate Spartans (7-9).
Friday night saw the Longhorns continue their dominant start to the 2026 season. They entered with a perfect record and fresh off a run-rule win over the Houston Christian Huskies on Tuesday evening. Unfortunately for the Spartans, they were on the receiving end of another Texas run-rule win in the opener.
On Saturday, the two teams did eventually get their game in despite Mother Nature's best attempts to prevent that happening. What was originally a 2 p.m. CT first pitch got bumped back two hours and became a 4 p.m. CT first pitch.
Texas kept the good times rolling during their win on Saturday
The late start didn't slow down Texas, though, as it came firing out of the gate once again. A three-run first inning set the stage for another big day at the plate, which the Longhorns needed due to the Spartans refusing to go down without a fight.
Ultimately, though, the Longhorns were able to stave off a late rally and secure an 11-9 win despite a six-run ninth inning. Luke Harrison was back to the 2025 version of himself, providing 4.2 innings and allowing three runs, two of which were earned, while striking out seven and not walking anyone.
Now, they hand the ball over on Sunday afternoon to southpaw Dylan Volantis. He'll look to continue his sensational start to his sophomore campaign, in which he sports a sports a 2-0 record, has allowed only one earned run and struck out 25 in his first three outings.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to sweep the series against the Spartans on Sunday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Carson Tinney
CF - Aiden Robbins
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Temo Becerra
RF - Anthony Pack Jr.
1B - Casey Borba
LF - Ashton Larson
DH - Josh Livingston
P - Dylan Volantis
Top First:
Dylan Volantis (Texas) pitching
Zenor: Groundout to pitcher
Armsey: Strikeout swinging
Lang: Fly out to right
Bottom First:
Max Bianchini (USC Upstate) pitching
Mendoza: Groundout to first
Tinney: Fly out to center
Robbins: Groundout to third
Top Second:
Heaghney: Strikeout swinging
Waters: Double
Griggs: Groundout to third
Bowman: Groundout to short
Bottom Second:
Rodriguez: Single
Rodriguez stole second
Becerra: E3, Rodriguez to third
Pack: RBI groundout to first, Becerra to third, Longhorns lead 1-0
Borba: Sac fly, Longhorns lead 2-0
Larson: Strikeout swinging
