It is another wonderful Sunday afternoon in March, which means the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (14-0) are ready for another day of baseball. This rendition of Sunday baseball comes against the USC Upstate Spartans (7-9).

Friday night saw the Longhorns continue their dominant start to the 2026 season. They entered with a perfect record and fresh off a run-rule win over the Houston Christian Huskies on Tuesday evening. Unfortunately for the Spartans, they were on the receiving end of another Texas run-rule win in the opener.

On Saturday, the two teams did eventually get their game in despite Mother Nature's best attempts to prevent that happening. What was originally a 2 p.m. CT first pitch got bumped back two hours and became a 4 p.m. CT first pitch.

Texas kept the good times rolling during their win on Saturday

Texas Longhorns Aiden Robbins, Casey Borba and Anthony Pack Jr. throw up the Hook 'Em Horns. | University of Texas Athletic

The late start didn't slow down Texas, though, as it came firing out of the gate once again. A three-run first inning set the stage for another big day at the plate, which the Longhorns needed due to the Spartans refusing to go down without a fight.

Ultimately, though, the Longhorns were able to stave off a late rally and secure an 11-9 win despite a six-run ninth inning. Luke Harrison was back to the 2025 version of himself, providing 4.2 innings and allowing three runs, two of which were earned, while striking out seven and not walking anyone.

Now, they hand the ball over on Sunday afternoon to southpaw Dylan Volantis. He'll look to continue his sensational start to his sophomore campaign, in which he sports a sports a 2-0 record, has allowed only one earned run and struck out 25 in his first three outings.

How to watch/listen -

Sunday March 8 - 12 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to sweep the series against the Spartans on Sunday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

RF - Anthony Pack Jr.

1B - Casey Borba

LF - Ashton Larson

DH - Josh Livingston

P - Dylan Volantis

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Dylan Volantis (Texas) pitching

Zenor: Groundout to pitcher

Armsey: Strikeout swinging

Lang: Fly out to right

Bottom First:

Max Bianchini (USC Upstate) pitching

Mendoza: Groundout to first

Tinney: Fly out to center

Robbins: Groundout to third

Top Second:

Heaghney: Strikeout swinging

Waters: Double

Griggs: Groundout to third

Bowman: Groundout to short

Bottom Second:

Rodriguez: Single

Rodriguez stole second

Becerra: E3, Rodriguez to third

Pack: RBI groundout to first, Becerra to third, Longhorns lead 1-0

Borba: Sac fly, Longhorns lead 2-0

Larson: Strikeout swinging