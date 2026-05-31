Key Moment in Texas Baseball's Win Against Tarleton State in CBB Regional

On Friday, Texas baseball put together one of its most memorable performances at the plate against Holy Cross in the opening game of the Austin Regional, and Anthony Pack Jr. was right at the center of it.

The SEC Freshman of the Year turned in arguably the best game of his career, blasting three home runs in just four at-bats. Aiden Robbins added two home runs of his own and came inches away from a third, while Jayden Duplaintier capped off the home-run fest with a grand slam.

The six home runs tied a postseason record for the Longhorns.

But the long-ball party wasn't finished, as just one day later, Texas' top of the order launched three consecutive home runs against Tarleton State in the second inning. The power surge gave the Longhorns an early 6-0 lead that Tarleton State never came near to closing.

Texas Goes Back-to-Back-to-Back

Texas junior outfielder Aiden Robbins chants after hitting a double in the fifth inning against Mississippi State. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

With two free passes to open the first and Pack waiting on deck, it felt like Texas could put up some crooked numbers right off the bat.

While Pack ultimately fouled out to third base, Temo Becerra delivered a two-strike RBI single to right field that scored Robbins and gave Texas an early 1-0 lead. But two subsequent strikeouts from Adrian Rodriguez and Casey Borba effectively ended the threat. And while Texas left with a run, it felt as though more could have been done.

While plenty of baseball remained, leaving runners on base is something that has plagued the Longhorns in the past. Avoiding it was pertinent if Texas wanted to get out with a win.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they did.

As the lineup flipped over and Robbins stepped up to the plate, an avalanche of offense followed.

Tarleton State starter Ethan Wendel left a splitter over the heart of the plate, and Robbins demolished it. The 443-foot, 110 mph blast disappeared beyond the scoreboard in left-center field and gave Texas a 4-0 lead.

"I watched Aiden hit his, and I was like, 'Man, that'd be cool if I could do it too,'" said Tinney.

He did.

The catcher followed with a towering solo shot over the center-field batter's eye, his 21st home run of the season and his fifth homer over the Green Monster wall this year.

Then, Pack, likely feeling left out, launched another ball out of the park for Texas' third consecutive home run, his fourth homer in just five at-bats during regional play.

"I remember when I stepped on home plate, Pack greeted me at home, and I looked at him and was like, 'It's your turn now,'" Tinney said. "Then, like, two pitches later, he sent one out, so that was pretty cool to be a part of."

The trajectory of the game had been decided right then and there.

At that point, Texas had hit eight home runs in 11 innings. It was the first time the Longhorns had hit three consecutive home runs in a game since 2022 against Oklahoma State.

The Texans never recovered, as Texas continued to pour it on throughout the evening. The Longhorns cruised to a 16-2 victory and scored 35 runs across their first two games of the Austin Regional.

Now, Texas sits just one win away from a trip to the super regionals.

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