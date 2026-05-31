Keep Trucking: How Texas Baseball Can Clinch Super Regional Berth

After the Texas Longhorns (42—13) took care of business on Friday afternoon against the Holy Cross Crusaders, they found themselves in the winners’ bracket.

And following a win by the Tarleton State Texans (38—20) over the UCSB Gauchos in their opening game, the Saturday night matchup was set. On the line was a spot in the Austin Regional Final.

Much like their showing against the Crusaders, the Longhorns were again firing on all cylinders from out of the gate and never gave Tarleton State a chance to breathe. An RBI single from Temo Becerra opened the scoring in the first and they never looked back.

It was a well-rounded, blowout win for the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

The dam fully broke open in the second, however, as the trio of Aiden Robbins, Carson Tinney and Anthony Pack Jr. launched back-to-back-to back home runs for a five spot in the frame of the eventual 16-2 win.

Also scoring five in the fourth on eight walks and no hits and three in the sixth, it was a dominant showing at the plate. Ultimately, the Longhorns worked a whopping 18 free passes (17 walks, one hit by pitch) and took full advantage of a Texans pitching staff that struggled to find the zone.

On the mound, it was another routine outing of pure brilliance from Dylan Volantis. Keeping the Tarleton State lineup on its toes, the southpaw twirled 6.2 innings and allowed only one run while racking up seven strikeouts.

While a loss would not have doomed Texas, as the regional round is double elimination, the win gives them a massive advantage toward securing an Austin Super Regional next weekend.

In the regional round, teams that advance to the regional final at 2-0 have made a super regional 82% of the time. Even though that is far from a guarantee, the Longhorns undoubtedly love those odds and where it leaves them.

Making matters even sweeter is the fact they have yet to have to use any of their high-leverage bullpen arms. Key relief options like Brett Crossland, Thomas Burns, Haiden Leffew and Sam Cozart will be fully rested for what will likely be an all hands on deck outing in the regional final on Sunday.

Ruger Riojas will likely take the mound to start and if he can give four or five solid innings, the Longhorns will be in a strong position to punch their ticket to the super regional round.

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