Key Moment in Texas Baseball's Win Over Oregon in Austin Super Regional

Usually, when the Texas Longhorns take a late lead in a pivotal game, Texas fans can expect a giant, grizzly 6-foot-6 freshman to emerge from the bullpen to instill fear upon the opposing team and slam the door shut.

And it’s often that he delivers. Commandingly.

The freshman entered Sunday with a sub-2.00 ERA and had been one of the most dominant relievers in college baseball all season. Texas had yet to lose a game in which he appeared.

Still, Cozart arrived in the Austin Super Regional carrying a rare blemish. Last weekend, Cozart entered in relief against UC Santa Barbara as the Longhorns held a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth. But the 2026 Stopper of the Year nominee struggled, allowing five hits and an earned run before Luke Harrison was called upon to record the final out.

On Sunday, however, the freshman stopper looked every bit like his imposing self and left little in doubt for the Longhorns. After two straight hitless innings, Cozart helped secure a trip to the College World Series in a gritty 6-5 win over Oregon.

Cozart Closes the Door

Texas freshman pitcher Sam Cozart eyes the plate in a midweek game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Texas Athletics

Things were far too close for comfort for the Longhorns.

Texas jumped to an early 4-0 lead thanks to back-to-back first-inning home runs from Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney, followed by a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single in the second. It marked the second straight game Texas led 4-0 after two innings.

But unlike Game 1, Oregon was not to be denied. The Ducks steadily chipped away as Ruger Riojas battled through 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs while throwing a season-high 111 pitches. By the seventh inning, Oregon had taken its first lead of the super regional.

It was a dog fight that Texas would need an exceptional bullpen performance to win.

Brody Walls, Ethan Walker and Thomas Burns combined to collect four outs after Riojas exited. The trio wasn't perfect, allowing an unearned run on a Brayden Jaksa sacrifice ground out that briefly put Texas behind, but it was enough of a bridge to get Cozart the ball.

"Those guys can pitch in the major leagues tonight," Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski said. "You're going to need to beat a lot of big leaguers in order to beat Texas."

Moments earlier, Texas had reclaimed the lead at the top of the eighth thanks to Adrian Rodriguez's two-run double down the left-field line. Then assuredly to Oregon's demise, Cozart stepped onto the mound.

He never gave the Ducks a chance.

Six batters. Six Retired. Four strikeouts. Game over.

"We have supreme confidence in him, that's why he was out there with Omaha on the line," head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

After Cozart's perfect eighth and ninth innings, Texas secured a 6-5 victory and punched its ticket to Omaha for the first time since 2022.

"For me, it was just an incredible amount of excitement," Cozart said. "To be able to have another opportunity to go play baseball on the biggest stage and represent Texas at the highest level."

Even after a relatively off weekend for the freshman, Cozart returned with an exceptional performance to erase any sting from last year's early exit.

And now, the Texas baseball team is Omaha-bound.

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