The Key Moment in Texas Baseball’s Win vs. Oregon in CBB Super Regional

With two on and two out in the bottom of the first for the Texas Longhorns in Game 1 of the Austin Super Regional, Adrian Rodriguez stepped up to the plate against Oregon starter Cal Scolari in a relatively pivotal at-bat.

Yes, it was just the first inning. But Texas knew beating a quality Oregon team would require avoiding an early deficit and preventing the Ducks' talented pitching staff from taking control. And through the first four batters, Scolari looked capable of making life difficult for the Longhorns.

Rodriguez was up to the task.

Before his at-bat, Scolari walked both Aiden Robbins and Anthony Pack Jr., but retired Carson Tinney and Temo Beccerra. With two runners aboard and two outs, Rodriguez was up.

On a 2-1 breaking ball, he ripped one into the left-center-field gap, scoring both Robbins and Pack and giving Texas a 2-0 lead. A lead it would never let up.

It would be Rodriguez’s first two RBIs out of five in a career night for the sophomore shortstop, continuing an exceptional postseason run while further cementing his value to a Texas lineup that has needed contributions beyond its star trio at the top.

Rodriguez Proves Postseason Value

Texas Longhorns infielder Adrian Rodriguez (24) reacts after hitting an RBI double. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The double did not mark the end of Rodriguez’s outstanding day.

Rodriguez finished Saturday's win 2-for-3 with a career-high five RBIs, adding two sacrifice flies later in the game.

"It feels great," Rodriguez said. "My teammates in front of me getting on base for me to drive them in. That's just team baseball. It's what we do. It's playoff baseball, so it's win or go home, so we're doing anything we can to win and put up runs on the board."

The recent playoff surge is especially encouraging for Rodriguez, who has spent much of the season battling injuries.

He entered the year recovering from offseason hand surgery and later underwent another procedure to remove staples that were causing him some irritation. A natural switch-hitter, Rodriguez has spent much of the season hitting exclusively from the left side while simplifying his swing and focusing more on line drives than power.

"I've done things with my swing mechanically just to simplify everything," Rodriguez said. "Not make my head move since my hand's not 100% right now. So I think that's helped me right now, especially in the playoffs."

The adjustments have clearly paid off.

Rodriguez has been a vital asset to this Texas team, which needed more production from the lineup as a whole to contend in the postseason. While Robbins, Tinney and Pack have rightfully drawn most of the attention, the Longhorns knew they would need more to make a deep run in the tournament.

Rodriguez has certainly helped, going 9-for-14 with 11 RBIs, three doubles, a home run and three walks through Texas’ four NCAA Tournament games. He has reached base in every one and recently hit his fourth home run of the season against Tarleton State.

“He's a special, special player that doesn't have to take 1000 swings to be ready to go. He can wake up and hit, and he will get fully healthy one day, and he'll hopefully learn from that,” head coach Jim Schlossngale said. “He's just come so far, and I'm super proud of him."

Texas will look to book its trip to Omaha with a win against Oregon today at 8 p.m. CT.

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