Adrian Rodriguez Ends Omaha Drought, Texas Claims Austin Super Regional

Almost an entire graduating class entered and left the Forty Acres without seeing the Texas baseball program reach Omaha.

In the storied tradition of the Longhorns, the team with the most appearances in the College World Series faced one of its most turbulent eras.

They struggled, came down to earth, and rose again – it took a new head coach in one of the most controversial moves in college athletics, countless transfers and recruits, and a painful learning lesson along the way to live up to their lofty reputation as “The University of Texas at Omaha.”

Everything culminated against the Oregon Ducks in the Austin Super Regional.

As Sunday night rolled into the twilight hours of Monday, Texas premier relief pitcher Sam Cozart tossed the three-clinching outs to bring Texas out of its slump.

The Longhorns would not be left out of the dance on this night, grinding out a 6-5 victory, heading back to the College World Series field for the first time since 2022.

“I have to walk by that sign every day that says 38 trips to Omaha, and 38 has been sitting there for a while,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I'm glad we'll get to be able to change it to 39.”

Super ‘Horns Rally Back Late

Texas freshman pitcher Sam Cozart eyes the plate in a midweek game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Texas Athletics

Texas took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, with a pair of back-to-back home runs by Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney. Getting tagged for two more runs, Oregon ace Will Sanford was able to settle in down the stretch.

The Ducks' best closer and Stopper of the Year finalist, Tanner Bradley, maintained dominance in the heart of the night. Sanford and Bradley gave life to an otherwise floundering Oregon team fighting for its tournament hopes.

The Oregon bats grided back, peppering Texas starting pitcher Ruger Riojas for four runs and another unearned run against Longhorns relief pitcher Thomas Burns in the seventh to take the lead late in the night.

But Texas was not far behind.

Ducks relief pitcher Toby Twist got the first pair of outs in the 8th inning, but after walking Tinney, he was replaced before Anthony Pack Jr.’s at-bat by Devin Bell, riding better metrics against left-handed hitters.

It was the moment the Longhorns desperately needed — Bell hit Pack Jr. to put two runners on base, and a tough shallow single in the infield loaded by Texas second basemen Temo Beccera loaded up the bases for shortstop Adrian Rodriguez.

“I felt very prepared,” Rodriguez said. “[Hitting coach Troy Tulowitzki] talked about his experiences with his past groups and what they did to succeed, what they did when they failed, so we can learn from his experiences.”

A day after knocking in a career-high 5 RBIs, Rodriguez fired the biggest hit of his young career, a double down the left field line, just missing the third baseman’s glove and driving in Tinney and Pack Jr., the lead and game-winning run.

Sam Cozart sealed the Longhorns' ticket to Omaha with back-to-back 1-2-3 innings, striking out four of the six batters he faced.

“It was just an incredible amount of excitement,” said Cozart about getting the final out. “For the players that I'm with, to be able to have another opportunity to go play baseball [on the] biggest stage and represent Texas at the highest level.”

The Longhorns move on to the College World Series, sweeping both the Regional and Super Regional. Texas’ road will not be an easy one with its first game set against the Southeastern Conference’s regular-season and tournament champion, the Georgia Bulldogs, this weekend.

Texas will open up its 39th trip to the College World Series against Georgia in bracket two, with their first game set for Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

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