College World Series Betting Odds: Where Does Texas Stand?

The Longhorns opened as the early betting favorites to win the College World Series.

Having earned their NCAA-best 38th College World Series appearance after cruising past East Carolina 11-1 on Sunday, the Longhorns enter Omaha scorching hot.

As a result of entering the College World Series with momentum, the Longhorns found themselves opening as the betting favorites to win the whole thing, with +360 odds according to FanDuel.

It is worth noting, however, that these odds were released prior to Auburn and Stanford claiming the final two spots in Omaha.

Following the field being finalized, Texas remains a betting favorite but is now tied with Stanford at +450.

However, despite when the odds were released, it is not an outlandish belief that the Longhorns could find themselves claiming their seventh championship once the dust is settled in Omaha.

They boast a potent offense, led by Golden Spikes favorite Ivan Melendez, as well as a pitching staff that has shown some signs of life through the Super Regionals.

Melendez in particular was a force all season for the Longhorns and has 95 hits, 94 RBI and 32 home runs with a .396 batting average on the year to this point,

With the resurgence of arms like Tristan Stevens, Andre Duplantier II, and starters Pete Hansen and Lucas Gordon, this Texas team has a legitimate opportunity to be the team that brings home the first Longhorn title since 2005.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.