Skip to main content

How to Watch Longhorns Baseball in College World Series

The Longhorns start their trip to Omaha on Friday against Notre Dame.

Following their 11-1 win over East Carolina, the Texas Longhorns find themselves in Omaha for the 38th time in school history, which is far and away the most in college baseball. 

The Longhorns will start their trip to Omaha on Friday, June 17, as they kick things off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 6 p.m. central, following the afternoon game between Oklahoma and Texas A&M, the two other teams in bracket one with the Longhorns. 

Texas is guaranteed at minimum two games in Omaha, as the College World Series is double elimination until the final two teams face off in what is a best-of-three series. However, the Longhorns will undoubtedly want to play more than just two games. 

After their game against Notre Dame on Friday, the Longhorns will be off on Saturday before returning to the diamond on Sunday. 

Should they beat Notre Dame on Friday, the Longhorns will take on the winners of Texas A&M and Oklahoma on Sunday, June 19 at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN2. If they lose, however, they will take on the loser of the other game at 1 p.m. Central on ESPN with their season on the line. 

Here is how to watch and listen to the game: 

Teams: Texas vs. Notre Dame

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

will-anderson-081818-getty-ftrjpg_9q35pn190zox1miizl9loql90
Play
Football

Alabama Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

Texas will need to keep the Alabama defense in check to have a chance on September 10th

By Tomer Barazani1 hour ago
1 hour ago
jaxson-hayes-pelicans
Play
Men's Basketball

Ex-Longhorn Jaxson Hayes Receives Court Sentencing From July 2021 Arrest

On Feb. 24, Hayes pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting an officer.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kelvin Banks
Play
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Devon Campbell & Kelvin Banks Will Be NFL Players

On today's episode I discuss how adding two future NFL players will directly benefit the Texas Longhorns Football team in 2022.

By Jonathan Davis5 hours ago
5 hours ago

What: College World Series Game 1

When: Friday, June 17th, 6:00 PM Central, 7:00 PM Eastern

Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska

TV Station: ESPN

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

will-anderson-081818-getty-ftrjpg_9q35pn190zox1miizl9loql90
Football

Alabama Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

Texas will need to keep the Alabama defense in check to have a chance on September 10th

By Tomer Barazani1 hour ago
jaxson-hayes-pelicans
Men's Basketball

Ex-Longhorn Jaxson Hayes Receives Court Sentencing From July 2021 Arrest

On Feb. 24, Hayes pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting an officer.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
Kelvin Banks
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Devon Campbell & Kelvin Banks Will Be NFL Players

On today's episode I discuss how adding two future NFL players will directly benefit the Texas Longhorns Football team in 2022.

By Jonathan Davis5 hours ago
USATSI_17988634
Baseball

Longhorns and Aggies Set For Collision Course in Omaha?

The Longhorns and Aggies find themselves on the same side of the College World Series bracket.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 14, 2022
r960240_1296x729_16-9
Football

Alabama Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

The Longhorns will have quite the test against one of the top offenses in the nation

By Tomer BarazaniJun 14, 2022
USATSI_18496627
Baseball

WATCH: Longhorn Kody Clemens Records First Career MLB Hit

Clemens notched his first MLB hit on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 14, 2022
USATSI_18510354
Baseball

College World Series Betting Odds: Where Does Texas Stand?

The Longhorns opened as the early betting favorites to win the College World Series.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 14, 2022
hunter rice texas
Men's Basketball

Jersey Numbers Revealed for Texas Basketball Newcomers

The Longhorns welcome six new faces to the roster for the 2022-23 season.

By Zach DimmittJun 14, 2022