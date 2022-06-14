College World Series Field Finalized, Texas' Game One Time Announced

The Longhorns will start their run in Omaha against Notre Dame on Friday evening.

Coming into Monday, six of the eight possible spots in the College World Series had been claimed, with the Texas Longhorns among the six who will be playing in Omaha. After the result of Monday's game, which saw Stanford and Auburn punch their tickets to Omaha, the College World Series field is officially set.

The College World Series will consist of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Stanford Cardinal, Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Longhorns will take the field for their first game in Omaha on Friday night, facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 6 p.m. central.

No matter the result of the Longhorns' game against Notre Dame, their second matchup in Omaha will produce a high level of toxicity, as they are guaranteed to play one of Oklahoma or Texas A&M.

Texas is no stranger to playing in Omaha, as this will be its 38th College World Series appearance. However, despite a lengthy track record in Omaha, the Longhorns have not brought home a title since 2005.

They will look to change that this season, as coach David Pierce looks to earn what he hopes will be the first of many College World Series titles during his tenure at Texas.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.