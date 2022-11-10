Skip to main content

Texas Baseball Lands Loaded Top 10 2023 Recruiting Class

As the Longhorns look to make it back to Omaha, David Pierce's ability to recruit will help them do so.

The University of Texas at Omaha. No, the Texas Longhorns don't have an official campus in the city of Omaha, but with how often their baseball team makes the College World Series they might as well.

The Longhorns are one of college baseball's blue bloods with 38 College World Series appearances, more than any other school, as well as six national titles which is tied for second with LSU. 

Simply put, the Longhorns are synonymous with Omaha. If you put on the burnt orange and white, and step foot on the diamond at The Disch than the expectations will always be College World Series or bust. 

Last season was no exception as the Longhorns once again made it to Omaha, led by Golden Spikes winner Ivan Melendez. Now, though, Melendez and a majority of Texas' record-breaking offense are gone and it is up to David Pierce and his staff to replace them as best they can. 

Doing so is no easy task, but the Longhorns attacked it both through the transfer portal and a loaded 2023 recruiting class. While recruiting is likely easier when you have the track record that Texas does, it still is important for coaching staffs to secure elite classes, which Texas has done for 2023.

Perfect Game has the Longhorns with a Top 10 recruiting class, as they landed 18 commitments on national signing day on Wednesday. 

Those 18 commitments, along with the transfer portal additions and returning players from the 2022 team, should put the Longhorns in a good position to make yet another College World Series run once the season starts. 

